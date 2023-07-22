Ryan Reynolds producing the reboot of an intergalactic cult classic that’s far too insane for live-action

Anyone who grew up during the 1990s will know fine well the decade was famed for its off-the-wall animated shows that boasted preposterous concepts executed with just the right amount of entertainment and insanity, with Biker Mice from Mars a prime example.

As if it needed any explanation given the straightforward and entirely descriptive title, the series that ran for three seasons and 65 episodes between 1993 and 1996 did indeed feature a trio of anthropomorphic rodent motorcycle enthusiasts named Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie, who travel from their war-torn martian homeworld to defend Earth from the evil threat of the Plutarkians.

Image via Worldwide Sports & Entertainment, Inc.

There was a brief revival that lasted a single season back in 2006, but Biker Mice from Mars is on its way back to the small screen, with none other than Ryan Reynolds involved. The Deadpool star’s Maximum Effort are partnering up with Nacelle and Fubo to bring the project roaring back onto televisions everywhere, with the A-lister “looking forward to putting a new spin on this cult classic.”

A lot of fans have hoped that Biker Mice from Mars would end up becoming one of the many beloved properties infused with the warm and fuzzy glow of nostalgia to benefit from the live-action remake treatment, but let’s face it; a trio of hulking humanoid mice waging an interplanetary war is either going to cost upwards of $200 million to produce, or it would be made for substantially less and end up as the bastard child of the infamous Cats.

As it stands, though, Reynolds hopping on board is an encouraging sign.