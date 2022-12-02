Scary Spice Mel B crowns James Corden as ‘the biggest d*ckhead’

By now, it’s certainly no secret that late-night talk-show host James Corden has become one of the most disliked figures in Hollywood this year. And while Corden’s actions have been relatively tame compared to other industry names like Kanye West (aka Ye), the truth remains that the talk-show celebrity isn’t exactly a fan-favorite in the entertainment world. With that said, even fellow celebrities have found fault with Corden as a person — which now includes notorious Spice Girls member Mel B.

The singer joined Mo Gilligan on The Big Narstie and the host asked the acclaimed singer to reveal which figure in Hollywood that she felt was the “biggest d*ckhead” of them all, per The Wrap. In response, Mel B listed a few head-turning names, but it was Corden that undoubtedly stood out as the supreme d*ckhead — at least in Scary Spice’s eyes. Mel B’s remarks pointed towards distaste for how Corden reportedly treats production crew, camera and lights technicians, and other significant production members.

“I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting. We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice and he [Corden] hasn’t been very nice.”

While Corden hasn’t ever truly been a beloved favorite, recent accusations of Corden being rude to staff at a NYC restaurant and claims that Corden copied a joke that was first said by comedian Ricky Gervais have certainly not helped his reputation over the last year.

Interestingly, in that same vein, Mel B insisted that Geri Halliwell, her fellow Spice Girls member, is “really f*cking annoying.” Still, Scary Spice admitted that she cares deeply for Ginger Spice — and let’s be honest, she’s not nearly as much of a nuisance in Mel B’s eyes compared to Corden.