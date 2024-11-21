Selena Gomez is tired of getting heart broken by good-looking men, thinks marrying a troll is the solution

Selena Gomez hasn’t had much luck with the gorgeous men of Hollywood and beyond, so she’s considering the unthinkable — settling down with a unibrow troll-looking dirtbag (FYI, not my words).

Ever since the actress-singer confirmed her relationship with the music producer Benny Blanco last December, fans have been exchanging glances and asking the same question over and over again: Did Selena forget to have her eyes checked? That’s because they don’t find Benny attractive even by the most unconventional (and skewed) beauty standards.

So imagine the horror when The Hollywood Reporter released its cover story featuring the Only Murders in the Building star on Wednesday, in which she admits to contemplating tying the knot with the “I Found You” hitmaker? In the article, Selena gets asked why she decided to make her romance with Blanco public after keeping her previous love life private — I’m sorry, when was this? — and she calmly says, “I see a future with this person.”

Selena Gomez graces the cover of The Hollywood Reporter. pic.twitter.com/DFiOpT23tz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2024

Selena also does not seem to mind all the backlash surrounding her relationship with Benny because what’s important to her now is safety. In her own words: “I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in one.” Additionally, she shared that it’s so much better for her to put their romance out there as it quells the curiosity about her whereabouts with her man.

“And when you put a little bit out there, people are not as hungry to hunt you down. Like, if they hear something, they’re going to, but if you’re like, ‘I did it,’ they’re like, ‘Oh, well there’s you, just going to Sushi Park.’ But there’s so much of my relationship people don’t see, that’s just mine.”

But while she’s more confident about showing off her sweet moments with her boyfriend online, fans are still praying for some miracle, for her to find a way out of their relationship ASAP. Others even assume she’s intentionally showing off her beau to make everyone mad.

Looking at Selena’s dating history, it’s easy to see that she’s had a good ride — no pun intended — with some of the most handsome men of Tinseltown. The long list compiled by Us Weekly includes Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Orlando Bloom, Zedd, Zayn Malik, Charlie Puth, and, of course, Justin Bieber.

However, she’s made it clear that she’s with Blanco now. When she confirmed her relationship with him late last year, Selena dropped a bombshell in response to one follower on Instagram who gave an inflammatory remark on her newfound love. “Oh, sweetheart. I’ve been in therapy since I was 18. I know what’s best for me and I will fight till I get what I deserve. …I’m not going to be with a f***boy ever again. Sorry to disappoint.”

"I'm not going to be with a f*ck boy ever again"

— Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/Pfjvr5kbVC — Selena Gomez Updates (@SGchartupdate) December 7, 2023

Even with her justification, many fans remain bothered by what she’s doing with her life, romancing someone as “ugly” as Benny. For them, this is way beyond the “beautiful people deserve beautiful people” dictate of society. It’s the fact that someone as horrid-looking as Benny could bag someone as gorgeous and flawless as Selena, and this is doing something to the beauty industry.

The way Benny Blanco was considered for Sexiest Man or whatever has me radicalized, idk.



The dude looks like if foot fungus was a person.



Things are out of control. pic.twitter.com/8YXYp3uP7r — 𝐅𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚢 (𝐔𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐝) (@Coleidoscopes) November 16, 2024

Last week, the record producer’s appearance in People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2024 issue caused a lot of stir, making everyone believe that he got chosen for the issue simply because of his association with Selena. The magazine did list all of the good qualities that make him a “sexy gentleman,” but not everyone bothered reading the text since his appearance on the list alone made up for the shock value everybody craves yearly every time the special issue drops.

