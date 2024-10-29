‘She looks so GOOD dressed in red but voting blue’: Selena Gomez works some wardrobe magic as she gets dolled up to do her civic duty

Selena Gomez seems to be doing everything all at once — all while looking flawless. She was the wizard of the best outfits during her Emilia Perez press tour, mixing her classic style with English country chic, attended several events for her Rare Beauty company, and now she was at the premiere of the Wizards of Waverly Place spin-off series, and also found the time to cast her vote.

The 2024 U.S. election is incredibly important, and more and more celebrities joined the conversation, many voicing their opinions and publicly endorsing their candidates. Some opinions weigh a lot, as Taylor Swift drew thousands of people to register after she endorsed Kamala Harris. With many celebrities behind the Harris-Walz candidacy, Swift’s BFF Selena Gomez has just stepped out to do her civic duty all while looking like a dream.

Wearing a custom strapless dress with red sequins and an embroidered collar, matching pointed Louboutin shoes, and a chic bob, Selena Gomez was ready to impress. However, she couldn’t do that without casting her vote yet.

Selena Gomez’s red dress doesn’t also represent her vote



The Only Murders in the Building star might’ve worn a red outfit for the spin-off show Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiere, but it wasn’t also a reflection of whom she was voting for. The star shared a video on her way to the premiere that showed her in the backseat of her ride. However, she noted she had to make an important stop to the ballot box.

“On my way to the Wizards premiere,” Gomez said in a sing-song voice. She also showed her election envelope, adding, “We can’t go to the premiere without voting,” as she ran on her heels to the ballot box. She later showed her Roger Vivier red clutch to the camera, which featured the “I voted” sticker on it.

She also shared a story of her doing a sultry pose leaning against the ballot box. To make sure her red outfit wasn’t a suggestion of who she was voting with, Gomez added a blue heart on the left side of the picture to clarify that she was voting for Kamala Harris.

and she voted blue too. selena the legend you are pic.twitter.com/gZSJmLdeix — ً (@americanreqiuem) October 29, 2024

Fans didn’t miss the irony of her sequin red dress and her vote and praised her for the bold choice.

red dress to vote blue, queen — arianators wildin ∞ ☼ (@arianatorswildt) October 29, 2024

The Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff sequel, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, will premiere on Oct. 29 on Disney Channel, and it comes from Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, based on the original series created by Todd J. Greenwald. Several cast members attended the premiere with Gomez, including David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, Max Matenko, and Mimi Gianopulos. Disney’s High School Musical stars Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman attended the event to show their support.

Selena Gomez was a wonder in a different Rodarte dress for Halloween

As Halloween is approaching, Selena Gomez marked the occasion earlier with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. For the event, the two wore a couple’s costume — Gomez was Alice in Wonderland, and her producer boyfriend was the Mad Hatter.

For Halloween, the “Rare” singer donned a grey pleated tulle corset dress from Rodarte, with Sézane shoes, and a Jennifer Behr headband. Blanco wore a colorful outfit and didn’t miss the opportunity to accessorize with a big red wig and a big hat on top. They posed on a sofa surrounded by many plush toys found down the rabbit hole.

Now that the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place and her vote is out of the way, she can come up with a brand-new blue-inspired Halloween costume.

