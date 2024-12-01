‘She prepared him in a very careful way’: Prince William makes ultimate ‘sacrifice’ as Kate Middleton offers ‘love that is forgiving’ to Prince Harry

As King Charles battles cancer and sparks fresh concerns about his health with his recent appearance, it has become more paramount than ever for Prince William to ‘sacrifice’ the one thing he held dear. While he would have had to ultimately give it up when he became the king, he certainly didn’t anticipate losing it while his father was still alive.

But while he is busy navigating this “difficult” situation and quite frankly not paying any attention to his estranged brother, Kate Middleton is going through a different life journey of her own — one that is teaching her that there is no point in wasting life holding grudges.

Up until last year, even amidst the constant bombshell drops from Prince Harry bashing William to the moon and back, the future king had kept his silence and continued his mantra of minimizing how much access the public had to his personal life. He would have most definitely maintained the same preference for privacy if Kate was the only one facing a health crisis. But as pointed out by Royal commentator Andrew Morton, with King Charles also down in the trenches, a big chunk of the responsibilities have fallen on William’s shoulders, responsibilities that demand him to “sacrifice elements of his own privacy and life to be an active member of the Royal Family.”

According to Morton, life currently is particularly “difficult” for the Prince of Wales on top of his new social engagements, he also has a “seriously ill and three children who need support and comfort.” But William might find solace in the fact that the late Queen — who “prepared him in a very careful way” to one day be the king — would be proud of how he handles every challenge with “maturity, common sense, and empathy” while following her biggest lesson as a Royal.

“The Queen always used to say you’ve got to be seen to be believed, and that’s as true today as it was 50 years ago. So the show has to go on.”

But while William is learning how to share his life with the masses and always be in the spotlight, the Princess of Wales is experiencing a different life journey as she battles a long-term illness — probably that life is too short to keep hating someone.

In a handwritten letter (that many are convinced is directed towards Harry), that is set to be shared with attendees in her carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 6, the Princess spoke about the Christmas spirit, but also looped in the importance “how much we need each other in spite of our differences.” At the end of her letter, she encouraged Britain to turn to love and not fear.

“The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope.”

Though not everyone is ready to believe the authenticity of this olive branch…

Many are certain that this was Kate’s way of letting Harry know that he might finally find the forgiveness he has been seeking for years. But does the Duke even want this ray of hope anymore, especially considering the many risks he is ready to face to stay in America?

