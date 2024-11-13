‘Something exciting is coming’: Prince William and Kate Middleton release new statement to announce a big surprise just in time for Christmas

It’s been a turbulent year for Prince William and Kate Middleton, but things are looking better now as the Princess of Wales has been confirmed to be attending a very special Christmas event that has become something of a yearly tradition.

The year started out with Charles revealing that he was battling cancer, which was shortly followed by Kate’s own cancer diagnosis. Over the course of 2024, Royal drama continued between Harry, Meghan, and the rest of the family, and now it feels as if the rift between them all will never fully heal. Still, we’re entering the Christmas period now, and after such a dramatic year, it’s safe to say William and Kate could probably use a little bit of festive spirit.

The future king and queen made a statement announcing Kate’s next public appearance which will be on Dec. 6. The event in question is the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey which Kate will be hosting, which will be her fourth year hosting the event.

The announcement was posted to X on Nov. 13, and for UK viewers, the event can be viewed on ITV or ITVX. The post is accompanied by a short video showing the invitations being prepared and embossed with a Royal “C” for Catherine, confirming Kate’s appearance at the upcoming service.

Naturally, the news has come as a bit of a surprise considering how Kate has spent much of her year out of the public eye due to her cancer diagnosis. However, the Princess has been making more public appearances as of late with her most recent appearance being at the Remembrance day services where she filled in for Camilla. Kate’s return to Royal engagements indicates that she is feeling a lot better after announcing she was cancer-free in September.

The response to the news was very positive with pretty much everyone being equally excited at seeing Kate return to host the service.

After such a dramatic year, it seems like the anticipation for this years service is higher than ever.

What is the Together at Christmas Carol Service?

According to the Royal Foundation website, this year’s service will focus on celebrating “individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy in others in their communities.” This can include anything from a more personal level with friends and family or it can be through work or volunteering. The theme seems to have stemmed from the lessons Kate learned during her battle with cancer.

Around 1,600 people are expected to be in attendance and there will be musical performances from special guests including Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean, and Gregory Porter. Of course, there will also be a choir of course – the ‘world-renowned’ Westminster Abbey choir who will be performing some of the nation’s most beloved carols.

