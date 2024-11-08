Forgot password
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.
Photo by Kirsty O'Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘Everyone was welcome except Harry and Meghan’: Prince William and Kate Middleton deploy the ultimate power move to snub the Sussexes

The family drama continues as Harry and Meghan are reportedly snubbed yet again.
Trudie Graham
Trudie Graham
|

Published: Nov 8, 2024 11:54 am

The drama feels unending as a “Royal expert” has claimed Prince William and Kate Middleton are making a clear dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Recommended Videos

As per author Phil Dampier of The Sun, “The royals put on a show of unity at Christmas, with even Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Fergie being allowed to walk to church and join them for lunch. The message was clear – everyone was welcome except Harry and Meghan.”

The cozy vibes and missing seats at the table revealed that Harry and Meghan “can’t hold a candle” to William and Kate, claimed Dampier.

Whether the Prince and Princess of Wales had Harry in mind while making Christmas plans is debatable, but one thing’s for sure: the rust between telephones is more obvious than ever.

Kate and William are reportedly taking charge of the Royal family’s Christmas in 2024 due to King Charles III’s health issues and cancer treatment, and none of their plans seem to include Harry or Meghan.

William and Kate are planning a smaller-scale, warmer party, with a focus on keeping things more “middle-class” at their Sandringham home.

All this is unfolding as Harry’s alleged attempts to mend fences go unanswered. Sources claim Charles is not picking up his calls, and his relationship with William remains icy at best — at least in public, who knows what’s going on behind closed doors.

As Christmas approaches, the whole sordid feud looks sad from the outside looking in. It’s a time of year many people associate with family, letting bygones be bygones and getting into the Christmas spirit. Although much of the royal drama screams “cry me a river,” it’s glib to watch it unfurl with the backdrop of fairy lights and absences.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton
Photo by Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

There’s no indication Harry and Meghan will join in on the festivities. Meghan didn’t accompany Harry the last time he visited the U.K., and they’re not been shy about talking about how unwelcome they feel there.

Now that they’ve got two young children, it’s fair to guess they might want to celebrate in peace in their Montecito, California home instead of trekking to the U.K. to attend awkward dinner parties and pretend everything’s well and good.

However, royal Christmases are nothing like the ones most of the population enjoys. They traditionally involve highly publicized Church visits, large guest lists, and a Christmas Eve gift exchange Kate is said to find “weird.”

Queen Elizabeth famously treated Dec. 25 like a working day, even going to church twice. It seems William and Kate are more relaxed about everything, but there’s still a high-pressure vibe emanating from their holiday season — opposite to the relaxation it’s supposed to provide.

Despite it not being historically accurate, it’s hard not to remember the sterile Christmas time shown in Pablo Larrain’s divisive Princess Diana movie, Spencer. Family obligations are anxiety-inducing and hellishly portrayed in the film, which was snubbed by the monarchy by refusing to acknowledge its existence. However ahistorical it might be, the cold tone of Christmas spent with cameras, domestic laborers, and tense relationships isn’t ringing untrue.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Author
Image of Trudie Graham
Trudie Graham
Trudie is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered with over five years of experience in entertainment journalism. She specialises in film and television, with a specific love of fantasy and sci-fi. You can find her words on the likes of GamesRadar, Technopedia, PCGamesN, The Digital Fix, Zavvi, and Dexerto.