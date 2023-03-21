Sorry, viral photos of Donald Trump’s arrest are actually generated by AI

There are some images making the rounds today of former President Donald Trump being arrested, and depending on what side of the aisle you fall on they are either hilarious or they make you want to storm the capitol all over again. Unfortunately, they are not real.

Created by Eliot Higgins, the series of photos range from serious (being corralled by police) to hilarious (running from them). The fact that he was running should be a dead giveaway they’re fake, but whatever. Take a look below.

Ai is getting out of hand. Y’all got me all excited for nothing. #TrumpArrest pic.twitter.com/IQQ242bt0G — Debate Society of Berkeley (@BerkeleyDebates) March 21, 2023

The photos were posted a few hours ago (as of this writing) and already have a million views. An account called Buttcrack Sports also shared two of the photos and they have almost 2 million views. Here’s another one just for fun.

Hit them with that Derrick Henry signature move pic.twitter.com/TDpqZYVS2a — RyotaMiyagiFN (@ShakeNBake101_) March 21, 2023

Of course, there are now a lot more of these.

It’s happening. Donald Trump arrested by ai police. pic.twitter.com/cs8w2NnCjC — 🙏🌧🌍 (@godblesstoto) March 18, 2023

A couple more for good measure.

Ok, this AI is getting crazy …



found on Midjourney v5



👀 check ALT for prompt 👀



#TrumpArrest pic.twitter.com/E7020Uubh0 — ☆.｡𝓐𝓷𝓷 𝓢𝓽𝓮𝓲𝓷.｡☆ (@Web3Brainiac) March 21, 2023

A lot of people are putting significance on today because Trump himself took to his social media platform Truth Social to bemoan an upcoming indictment and try to stir people to protest for him. He said he would be arrested on March 21, but there’s been no evidence on the side of the government that this is actually the case.

Oh and those protests are also not going great. Earlier today there were about six Trump supporters in front of Trump Tower. Six. Perhaps all those Jan. 6 indictments have a chilling effect on all those non-sheep patriots out there who pledge their support to Trump.

We’ll keep you posted on when and if Trump does get arrested.