‘Sounds like the guy needs a hobby’: Jared Leto has a surprisingly diplomatic response to the person who mailed him a package of poop

As just one infamous examples of his eccentric method preparations, Jared Leto notoriously sent a collection of bizarre and borderline unsettling gifts to his Suicide Squad co-stars, which came as part of his in-depth process to comfortably secure a reputation as the worst live-action iteration of the Joker there’s ever been.

It proved to be for naught in the long run after David Ayer’s butchered blockbuster will endure forever as the worst-reviewed installment in the entire DCEU unless Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is as bad as the negative buzz proclaims it to be, but the shoe was placed onto the other foot when a mysterious “fan” tried to ship the one-time Academy Award and two-time Razzie-winning star a package containing excrement and urine.

Image via Warner Bros.

A truly bizarre situation even for someone as off-the-wall as Leto appears to be, but he took a surprisingly diplomatic stance when pressed for comment during an appearance on Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show, where the hosts quizzed him on whether or not he received the unique present.

“No thank God. Jesus Christ! We’re going to have to keep him over there. Sounds like the guy needs a hobby. Or maybe he has one and he’s taken it a little too far.”

To make things even stranger, Leonardo DiCaprio was also on the quite literal sh*t-list, but you’d imagine he didn’t have to sign for a package full of poop, either. Managing to make Jared Leto feel queasy is almost an accomplishment in itself, even if the origins behind it are less than palatable to put it lightly.