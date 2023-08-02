Stephen Amell apologizes for his anti-strike comments, but then doubles down on them anyway

Arrow star Stephen Amell faced backlash due to his comments about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA protests. The actor stated that he “does not support” the strikes during his Galaxycon Q&A appearance, which led to an uproar on social media. Unfortunately, it got even worse when he attempted to clarify his words through a lengthy statement.

Amell went on to Instagram where he clarified what he said during that Q&A panel. His explanation was shared through a series of comments underneath the post, in which he reiterated that he supports the union, but just doesn’t like striking. He understood why SAG-AFTRA made the decision; however, it’s “emotionally frustrating.”

“I understand fundamentally why we’re here. My off the cuff use of the word “support” is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don’t like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do… …I’m an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don’t think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do. Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I’m not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved.”

Unfortunately, not everyone accepted Amell’s statement, claiming that just the line “I stand with my union, but I don’t support striking” is sufficient for them to view him as someone who doesn’t support his colleagues. People also accused him of being a scab, since he appeared at a convention and displayed a negative attitude when he wasn’t allowed to promote his work.

Hey @StephenAmell do you like my new sign 🙂 pic.twitter.com/vH5FMuYIae — Neil McNeil (Strike Captain) (@Neil_McNeil) August 1, 2023

Stephen Amell on SAG strike: "I'm simply sad that we don't have a chance to celebrate a show that all of us figuratively and I literally, broke my back for."



Ok but most actors & writers are sad they can't even survive due to shitty wages and corporate greed, so cry me a river. pic.twitter.com/ynaDJL15QQ — Yong Yea 🐉 Eng Voice of Kiryu (@YongYea) August 1, 2023

In contrast, people have started to appreciate his Arrowverse co-star, Grant Gustin, who was recently seen on the picket lines with all the other protesters fighting for better working conditions.

Virgin Stephen Amell not supporting the strike

vs

Chad Grant Gustin attending the strike with his fellow writers and actors pic.twitter.com/DC7AiZL8ie — PattyNest (@PattyNest) August 1, 2023

Be a Grant Gustin everyone😮‍💨



Not a Stephen Amell https://t.co/6SD1OUfAYo pic.twitter.com/utzjz95DqV — Mercury (@Mercury2313) August 1, 2023

Many claimed that Amell might have violated the SAG-AFTRA rules simply by attending GalaxyCon in the first place. Guild members aren’t supposed to attend conventions, nor are they allowed to promote their work. The reason why writers and actors are striking is that they’ve demanded better pay and working conditions as the consumption and monetization of films and TV shows has changed over the years.

Some actors revealed that they’ve taken up second jobs or received little to no compensation for their work. SAG-AFTRA has argued that if a new deal isn’t negotiated, acting could no longer be a viable career. Hopefully, Amell’s words won’t come back to haunt him once the strikes are over. For now, we know where he stands when it comes to advocating for better working rights.