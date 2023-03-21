Stephen King drops his latest book recommendation while Trump’s potential arrest looms over us all

Having Stephen King recommend your book to the world would be like, well, having Stephen King recommend your book. An active denizen of Twitter, King constantly posts on the platform. Sometimes it’s about the political landscape of America, other times it’s about Wordle, and every so often, he recommends a book or two.

This time around, King decided to recommend author Philip Fracassi’s incredible book, Boys in the Valley, and if anyone knows what good horror looks like — it’s Stephen freakin’ King. After all, he’s been responsible for our nightmares for over 40 years.

BOYS IN THE VALLEY, by Philip Fracassi: An isolated orphanage is infested by demons. Old-school horror. I think there's a trade edition coming this summer, but there's a limited from Earthling Publications. Nice book. Check their website. Might still be 1 or 2 available. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 21, 2023

Still, that’s not what we’re here to talk about. Instead, let’s focus on an author’s work and how it found its way into the hands of Stephen King. Originally published in 2021, Boys in the Valley focuses on a bunch of Pennsylvania orphans as they battle an ancient and demonic evil. What’s not to love?

If it’s good enough for Stephen King, it’s good enough for us. Politics aside, sometimes it’s nice to focus on an artist’s work and give someone a well-deserved pat on the back. Good on you, Philip Fracassi!