Stephen King calls out representative Jim Jordan for the crybaby he is

Stephen King has let the world know exactly what he thinks of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), following the politician’s tweet claiming media bias against the Republican party.

Jordan is part of the House Judiciary Committee, and one of Donald Trump’s closest allies still in the Republican Party. Jordan has consistently voted against women’s rights as well as attempted to stop any investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection, which Trump empowered.

Jordan’s has voted consistently against vaccine requirements, affordable healthcare including Medicare, and Social Security. So it might come as a slight shock to see him complain on Twitter that “the media” paint him and his party as being, well, anti-Medicare and Social Security. Jordan’s pique may have arisen from President Biden’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night, during which the Commander-in-Chief went Dark Brandon, to the delight of many Twitter onlookers, engaging in a back-and-forth with a heckling, theatrically groaning GOP faction specifically about Medicare and Social Security.

King didn’t allow Jordan much time to feel sorry about himself, though, painting Jordan as a crybaby on Twitter. It’s hard not to see King’s point, especially as Jordan has very much set himself up to be dunked on with his tweet. If you were a politician who had repeatedly voted against something, you probably don’t want to try and whitewash history and gaslight voters.

King is a stalwart Democratic voter, who puts his two cents in nearly all political debates engulfing the United States. The acclaimed horror author is perhaps one of the best symbols of anti-Trumpism, as well as among the most well-known Democrats in the public eye.