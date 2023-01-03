Stephen King starts off the year with a brand new horror story, but it’s far from his finest work

Over the decades, many jokes have been made about the prolific nature of Stephen King‘s output, with the author churning out a seemingly constant string of novels, novellas, short stories, and various other works that ensure the pipeline of profits and royalties is never in any danger of running dry.

As a fairly self-deprecating character with a regularly on-point Twitter game, King is leaning into his reputation for having the fastest typing fingers on the planet by treating his millions of social media followers to a brand new horror story that comfortably fits inside the bird app’s limit, at least until Elon Musk expands it exponentially to turn short-form tweets into weighty tomes.

Even the most ardent King supporters will be able to admit that his latest offering isn’t exactly his finest work, though, but at least we can tick off the box marked “new tale of terror from the maestro” so early into 2023.

Want to start the year with a horror story? Here it is:

We began the Year of the Walking Dead with a party.

We ate caviar!

Then the zombies ate us.

THE END — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 3, 2023

It might sound like we’re joking, but don’t rule out the Hollywood adaptation being placed into active development shortly. After all, there are currently well upwards of a dozen film, television, and audio projects based on King’s back catalogue currently in various stages of production, with the desire to turn anything he touches into a potential live-action goldmine steadfastly refusing to slow down.

A dinner party being overrun by zombies isn’t even the worst idea in the world, either, leaving plenty of room to expand upon the bare bones outline laid down by the master himself.