Sydney Sweeney walks the red carpet in eye-catching head to toe leather

Fall is finally here it seems and Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney is taking full advantage of the seasonal shift, breaking out a breathtaking all-black leather ensemble from Rokh’s Spring/Summer Paris Fashion Week runway show to accept her honors at the Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration.

Sweeney’s fit perhaps offered fans a preview of the sure-to-be-out-of-this-world looks she’ll be sporting in her latest project, a remake of Roger Vadim’s visually risqué sci-fi romp, Barbarella in which she will fill the vinyl space suits of the title character just as Jane Fonda did in the 1968 original.

Sweeney’s fit consisted of a flair-waisted long-sleeve cut-out jacket (with pockets!) highlighting molded bralette cups over matching tailored wide-leg pants set off by a pair of black platforms. She sported a wet look do and minimal makeup, which set off the outfit’s edgy dramatic look.

Sweeney was the youngest woman to be honored at the event, which also paid tribute to Michelle Yeoh, Anne Hathaway, Sigourney Weaver, Ariana DeBose, Issa Rae, and Olivia Wilde. She was accompanied by her bestie and Euphoria co-star Maude Apatow, who presented Sweeney with her honor.

“You are the sister I’ve always wanted,” she told Apatow, “I am so lucky to be able to play a sister on Euphoria with you, and you’re my best friend. It’s such an amazing feeling because I always had a hard time having girlfriends, and you’re just everything to me.”

Sweeney then read from a letter she had written to her younger self, stating, “I’m still learning today, and I’m going to be still learning tomorrow. And that’s okay because no one has it all figured out. And you’re going to be asked who you want to be when you grow up, and I really hope you’re proud of who we are now.”

Sweeney is scheduled to appear in Sony’s upcoming Madame Web in 2024 in an as-yet undisclosed role.