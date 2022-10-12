Superhero and space queen Sydney Sweeney set to star in yet another movie

Remember when Zendaya seemed to be attached to every new movie coming out of Hollywood? Well, now it’s her Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney‘s time in the spotlight as the 25-year-old actress has just added yet another production to her increasingly full slate, just one day after she boarded a high-profile sci-fi remake.

As per Deadline, Sweeney is attached to lead The Caretaker for Universal. An adaptation of Marcus Kliewer’s short story of the same name, with a screenplay from Karl Gajdusek, the project was at the center of a highly competitive bidding war before the aforementioned studio landed the rights for a cool low-end seven-figure sum. In addition to starring, Sweeney will also produce alongside her producing partner Jonathan Davino. Likewise on board as a producer is Transformers mogul Michael Bay.

The Caretaker follows a young woman (Sweeney) who finds what appears to be a routine caretaking job through Craiglist, but soon discovers that her responsibilities have far greater, and more dangerous, stakes than she could ever have imagined. This is the second adaptation of one of Kliewer’s tales in the works, with Netflix currently developing We Used to Live Here, starring Blake Lively.

This particular project will likely court less controversy than yesterday’s big Sweeney news, as the revelation that she’s set to star in a reboot of 1960s sci-fi classic Barbarella had the internet moaning all over again over the industry’s lack of original ideas. Meanwhile, this week also delivered our first look at her in character as superhero sidekick Julia Carpenter in Sony’s Madame Web. That Marvel spinoff movie will probably be where we’ll next see her, as it’s due to swing into cinemas on Feb. 16, 2024.