Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have reportedly gotten secretly married

Taika Waititi is once again a married man, after having reportedly wed his girlfriend of just over one year, British singer and songwriter Rita Ora, in an intimate London ceremony. The couple were first photographed together in May of 2021, and became engaged just two months ago.

The UK tabloid The Sun was the first to break the news of the apparent nuptials, citing a source who claimed that it was “a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there,” in which close family and friends could see how “madly in love” they were. However, Waititi and Ora are eventually planning a big party to celebrate.

“Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding,” the source added. “A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine.”

Though the pair have yet to officially announce their marriage, Ora can be seen wearing what appears to be a wedding band in a series of photos she posted to Instagram on Sunday. Likewise, Waititi was spotted wearing a wedding band of his own in Ora’s sister’s Instagram story over the weekend.

The 31-year-old “Hot Right Now” singer, who is already back in the studio working on her third album, has apparently changed her last name to Waititi-Ora.

The wedding shouldn’t come as a hug surprise, after a source hinted that they would walk down the aisle sooner rather than later when Waititi, age 46, and Ora became engaged in June.

“The plan is to marry abroad, as soon as their respective projects end, with their closest friends and family around them,” a source told The Sun at the time. “And then there will be a big celebration in London at a later stage, when they get the chance, with all their famous friends there.”

“But for now it’s about getting down the aisle and making things official,” the source added. “There are a few details to iron out, but it’s coming soon and it’ll be beautifully intimate and perfectly them.”

This is the first marriage for Ora, while Waititi was previously wed to New Zealand film producer Chelsea Winstanley from 2011 until the couple separated in 2018. Waititi and Winstanley also share two daughters from their marriage, Te Hinekāhu, 10, and Matewa Kiritapu, 6 — though it’s unclear if they were present for their father’s wedding.