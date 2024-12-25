‘Take us to the Year 3000′: Does Nick Jonas’ social media post about Elon Musk mean he supports Donald Trump?

Nick Jonas is not the most controversial Jonas brother in recent memory, but he may be vying for the spot after one of his posts on social media raised eyebrows for all the wrong reasons.

Nick made headlines when he seemingly tweeted his support for everyone’s favorite bigot, Elon Musk. The Tesla owner’s connection to the Donald Trump hive has made many progressive fans of the Jonas Brothers take a pause. These days, one billionaire begets another, and Nick’s support is a cause for concern. On Dec. 17, Nick reposted one of Musk’s posts on X with the comment, “Take us to the Year 3000,” a reference to the Jonas Brothers’ song from 2006, “Year 3000.”

Nick Jonas’ support of Elon Musk is odd, to say the least

Nick Jonas’ tweet is just vague enough to cause confusion, but controversial enough to start an uproar. There is no verdict on whether he supports Trump, but supporting Musk isn’t likely to win him any points.

In the post, Nick responded to an odd choice on Musk’s part where he posted a grainy GIF of the musical group rotating a table, writing: “My, how the tables have turned.” The business owner isn’t exactly known for his comedic timing, but this was in reference to a post suggesting Tesla has gone up 100% in profits since the re-election of Donald Trump. Keep in mind, this is the same man who spreads misinformation on a daily basis; anything he says should be taken with a grain of salt. If you want to know Tesla’s profit, do some research, but under no circumstance should you take Musk’s words at face value.

Even stranger, Nick has not had a history of right-wing politics (these days, aligning oneself with Musk is a surefire suggestion of right-wing affiliations). Nick has been quite vocal about his support for the left, even amidst Biden’s many missteps. In 2020, he showed his support for the 46th president with an emphatic tweet after Donald Trump’s defeat.

Only, four years ago was a different time for political issues. The people were so full of hope, and support for Biden was support for left-leaning policies. The president’s support, however, has taken a downturn, if Trump’s recent election win is any indication. But still, Nick has not made his affiliations crystal clear. While showing support for Tesla, and by extension Musk himself, this could just be a mistake of a misguided celebrity. Tesla has become exceedingly popular, especially among those of the upper class who can afford such extravagances (well, the good Tesla cars, anyway). Nick may just be in favor of the progress of technology. The only thing that sours this theory is that Musk directly refers to Trump in the post.

Nick’s support for the incoming president is still up for debate, but what is not up for debate is the reactions from fans. In a few words: they are not happy. Even without Musk’s support of Trump, his personal beliefs are incendiary and vitriolic. In his personal life, Musk refuses to acknowledge his trans child and barred Grimes from seeing her own children. Getting his money from emerald mines during Apartheid is another can of worms, and fans were vocal about that.

We hate to see it.

Celebrities’ support of Tesla is confounding in this day and age. Musk is part of the faction that believes in progress in technology at any cost, even when it’s dangerous. Musicians and actors should find this concerning, especially with the conversation of AI permeating the news cycle. Artificial Intelligence is in its infancy but is still a threat to hard-working artists who are threatened to be replaced. Add in Musk’s terrible opinions about social and political issues and this social media flub makes even less sense. Let this be the wake-up call, one that Hollywood desperately needs.

