Taylor Swift, who never said she was engaged, seen without an engagement ring and this is cause for alarm

Taylor Swift and boyfriend of six or so years Joe Alwyn continue to seem like they really like each other, and meanwhile, she’s managed to continue churning out devastating songs with no end in sight. This should be a satisfactory arrangement for all involved, and yet, engagement speculation for the couple is so persistent that it’s news when Swift does not wear an engagement ring that we have no proof ever existed.

The couple was spotted in rare paparazzi photos on the streets of London acting like a very normal couple during the month of July in the Northern Hemisphere. They wore baseball caps and sunglasses, sipped iced coffee, and Alwyn carried around a wicker tote that probably has a picnic blanket in it. At one point, Swift shows him a juice box and he appears confused, but overall, it’s just an attractive, famous blonde couple enjoying the summer.

Here’s a sampling of the headlines about these photos:

“PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift enjoys a rare outing with her rumored fiancee – amid claims he proposed to the star ‘months ago'” – The Daily Mail

“PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift plays down engagement rumours as she reveals a ring-free finger while basking in London’s heatwave with boyfriend Joe Alwyn – amid claims he proposed to the star ‘months ago'” – also The Daily Mail

“Taylor Swift spotted ringless with Joe Alwyn after engagement rumors” – Page Six

“In Which Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Are Spotted Amid Engagement Rumors and Everyone Zooms in on Tay’s Hand” – Cosmopolitan

Prayers for the “Cruel Summer” singer’s cuticles, may they never have an off day caught on camera. But wait…they’re both wearing cobalt shorts? Is that their “something blue?”

Swift and Alwyn have been refusing to confirm or deny an engagement for years, but speculating about Swift’s love life is the modern condition. The most recent rumor came from British tabloid The Sun, which is hardly the most reliable source.

They’ve both clearly spoken at length about how best to avoid the subject of their love story in the press. Alwyn, ever the actor, has a script about pound coins he’s always repeating. “I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” Swift told The Guardian in 2019, and they’ve stuck to it save for a few breadcrumbs.

It’s totally possible they are engaged but the singer leaves a blank space on her ring finger precisely because we are like this. I will be here waiting for Taylor Swift’s next red carpet where she is scandalously not wearing a wedding dress.

In the meantime, her most recent social media update urged Tennessee voters to make their way to the polls for early voting July 15-30 or on the actual primary day, Aug. 4, so maybe that’s what we should focus on. But wait, laws…legal commitment…it’s an Easter egg! She’s totally engaged!