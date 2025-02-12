Taylor Swift’s low-key Grammy Awards kindness underlines why she’ll always be a cut above the rest

When you’re a huge star like Taylor Swift, there’s no doubt you’re going to enjoy attending the Grammy Awards. You’re likely going to take home some trophies, get the chance to chat with some famous friends, and generally bask in the glow of your celebrity. But when you’re Swift, you’re also going to… give some tips to employees at an after-party!

Recommended Videos

Pop Crave shared the video on their X feed, and it’s a beautiful sight. Even though the beloved singer lost in all six categories she was nominated in, which this Swiftie thinks is totally unfair, she proved she’s always professional and compassionate.

As one X user put it, “nobody that works in a vicinity of Taylor has ever complained about not being compensated well.” Another wrote, “Hating this woman really is just ignorance at this point.”

I don’t do stan culture, but what I will say is nobody that works in a vicinity of Taylor has ever complained about not being compensated well. She is one of the few artists that constantly goes out of her way for non-famous people, tipping Grammy workers, bonuses for tour staff, https://t.co/ptCWkhEkWM — Samantha Juels (@samantha_juels) February 12, 2025

Every stop of her tour she gave millions to charities, paid her workers hundreds of millions in bonuses and is supportive of every artist on stage. Hating this woman really is just ignorance at this point https://t.co/LGI0dS6Hts — Chris (@HuffleBoy) February 12, 2025

A third said “I’ve heard she’s the most generous celebrity out there,” and another wrote, “we love a generous queen.”

think what you want about her, but I’ve heard she’s the most generous celebrity out there, that one of her tour drivers was able to pay his sons entire college tuition on a surprise bonus from her, and she’s kind to employees in service industry so, more should be like her tbh. https://t.co/wjvelZnQ6M — Angela Rockstar (@Mrs_ARockstar) February 12, 2025

Swift also made headlines when she gave the crew on her amazing Eras Tour bonuses in 2023. She is thought to have handed over bonuses to those working in catering along with sound technicians, lighting technicians, and dancers. However, as Billboard reported, the money she handed to her tour bus drivers got people talking. Many drivers get $5,000-$10,000 from the musicians they work for. In contrast, Swift handed over $100,000 to each driver. As Mike Scherkenbach, the head of Shomotion, said, “That generosity is a game changer for these people.” Scherkenbach also noted that when Swift’s music documentary Reputation came out, he saw that the credits included the names of her drivers. He explained, “That shows the character of a person.”

All the criticism of Swift drives me wild, and I know I’m not the only fan who feels that way. For one thing, she’s not the first musician in history to write songs about love and break-ups and everything in between. For another, she’s not the only celebrity who has dated people. And, finally, if she wants to cheer Travis Kelce on at his NFL games, that’s totally fine! As Swift proved at the Grammy Awards, she’s a sweet person who just so happens to have a super high net worth, and she continues to hold her head high while others try to tear her down.

Image via Disney+

Swift is a class act, whether it’s tipping people or performing. In June 2023, when the star was getting ready to put “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” out into the world, she said during her Minneapolis show: “I get to stand on this stage every single night of this tour and watch the most beautiful things happen.” She added, “I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities.” Sure, a lot of musicians and bands get negative comments online or see bullying among fandoms, but do they all ask their supporters to please be nice to each other?

The “Cruel Summer” singer has shown herself to be a caring person for years now. As Billboard noted, she supplied a Pennsylvania library with 6,000 books in 2011, gave a fan $1,989 for her college loan payments in 2015, and gave $10,000 to a fan in 2019 who had cancer. Those are only a few examples!

Personally, I love being a Swiftie, because Taylor keeps writing excellent pop music that ranges from emotional to just plain fun. And, while she has shown that she can do it with a broken heart, she has a big heart the rest of the time, too.





We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy