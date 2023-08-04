What is Taylor Swift’s net worth in 2023?

Swifties around the globe are rejoicing as they bear witness to the massive musical event headed by Taylor Swift across five continents. The Eras Tour has already made history, shattering records with its inaugural night as the most-attended female concert in U.S. history. It is Taylor Swift’s 6th concert tour, coming after the release of her 10th studio album Midnights last year.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter has risen through the ranks to become of one of the most influential women of the 21st century with a career spanning close to 20 years. While the world is praising her impeccable talent and impact on pop culture, Swift recently made headlines for more than just her musical prowess, as she gave unprecedented bonus payments totaling over $55 million to her entire U.S. tour crew.

So far, The Eras Tour has grossed over $300 million with shows scheduled for an additional 16 months, extending until Nov. 2024. Given the immense success of Swift’s 19-year musical journey, how much is Taylor Swift worth now?

Taylor Swift’s net worth in 2023

Image via Republic Records

Taylor Swift has been named the annual top-earning female musician four times by Forbes in 2016, 2019, 2021, and 2022. She also holds the Guinness World Record for the highest annual earnings ever for a female musician, earning $185 million in 2019. In the last decade, Taylor Swift was the highest-paid female artist, earning $825 million in total from 2010-2019.

As of June 1, Taylor Swift’s net worth stands at an impressive $740 million, making her one of the wealthiest musicians in the world. Taylor finds herself trailing slightly behind her Hollywood bestie, Selena Gomez, who boasts a net worth of $800 million, a staggering $60 million more than Taylor.

However, Taylor Swift is still the richest female musician in U.S. history with music as her sole major source of income. In contrast, other female musicians have diversified their income streams to include various ventures beyond music, including Selena, who might soon hit the billion-dollar mark thanks to her makeup brand Rare Beauty.

via Republic Records

Taylor Swift’s remarkable achievements in the music industry are nothing short of awe-inspiring. She is the most streamed female artist on Spotify, and the only singer to have five albums debut with more than one million U.S. sales. She has sold over 200 million records worldwide, and amassed over 50 million album sales and 150 million single sales as of 2019. Swift currently has 98 Guinness World Records to her name, which might soon exceed 100 following The Eras Tour.

Even though Taylor Swift’s wealth comes mostly from her music, she owns over $150 million worth of real estate in the United States alone, including in Nashville, Rhode Island, NYC, Los Angeles, and more. Her endorsements with big brands like AT&T and CoverGirl also add big bucks to her massive net worth.