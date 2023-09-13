With so many properties, the better question might be, “Where doesn’t Taylor Swift live?” Real estate mogul Taylor Swift might be better known for her music than her business savvy, but long-time Swifties know the superstar is almost as busy acquiring homes as she is pumping out hits.

Born in West Reading, Pennsylvania, Swift spent most of her adolescence in the suburbs of Wyomissing before relocating to Nashville, Tennessee, for her burgeoning music career. As her star rose, Swift found she was on the road far too often to call one place her home. Like most celebrities, she now splits her time between several major cities. While the total number of homes she currently owns is disputed, the Midnights singer has owned over eight properties during her career.

Swift currently owns residences in several U.S. states and even has a home in London that she bought with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. According to Business Insider, Swift has acquired over $150 million in properties through trusts and limited liability companies.

Is it even possible to know which of her properties she currently calls home? Perhaps not, but it won’t stop us from taking a guess.

Where is Taylor Swift living now?

of course how could i forget taylor swift’s maximalist fairy tale esque nashville apartment!!! the antiques make it feel so homey <3 pic.twitter.com/8BnXJxxabj — dany (@wlwcarterswidow) September 30, 2022

Swift purchased her first property at the age of 20, a penthouse in Nashville for a little under $2 million. When she purchased the home in 2009, she reportedly planned to decorate the home in a style she described as a “whimsical, quirky, eclectic treehouse” and relished the opportunity to flex her interior decorating muscle.

She loved the building enough to purchase an additional one-bedroom apartment underneath the penthouse for $387,000. As of 2013, she had kept the maximalist treehouse decor and spent a good chunk of her downtime in Nashville. In 2011, Swift purchased a second Nashville property, an estate where her mother currently lives. While Swift might not live in Nashville year-round, it’s safe to say she considers it one of her main abodes.

taylor swift avoiding paparazzi by being carried around in a suitcase will forever be iconic pic.twitter.com/zYeskOcFuq — GUTS World Tour (@GUTSWorldTourOR) September 24, 2022

Swift famously announced her love for New York City with the opening track of her 1989 album after buying two penthouse apartments from The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson (Hollywood really is a small town) in 2014. She also famously left this home inside a suitcase in order to hide from paparazzi on at least one documented occasion.

Clearly, this is one of her most-used homes, as Swift continued to purchase more units in order to make one large, customized penthouse suite. The singer purchased an $18 million townhouse next door in 2017 and an additional $9.75 million apartment in the same building in 2018.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Swift was advised to turn the townhouse into a personal garage and use the additional apartment as a way to connect from the garage to her penthouse. The report also emphasizes Swift’s real estate smarts, even going as far as saying $150 million is a low estimate for her multiple properties.

What other properties does Taylor Swift own?

7 years ago today, taylor swift at the beach in watch hill, rhode island.



july 3, 2016 pic.twitter.com/5AeFOFCXUf — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) July 3, 2023

In 2013, Swift bought a mansion in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, for $17.75 million. The 11,000-square-foot property is more of a special-occasion home than an actual residence for Swift. In an interview about her Folklore album, Swift told Entertainment Weekly she purchased the home “as a place for my family to congregate and be together.” She famously wrote about the home’s previous owner, Rebekah Harkness, in the song “The Last Great American Dynasty.”

While she sold her first Beverly Hills ranch-style home in 2018 for a little over $2 million, Swift owns a luxurious mansion once owned by the Goldwyn family of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer fame. The home, which she purchased in 2015 for $25 million, was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2017. Swift built a home recording studio on the estate and recorded parts of Folklore there during lockdown.

Taylor Swift passionately sings “God, I love the English” in her song “London Boy”, and her most recent property purchase proves it. She recently bought an $8.3 million townhouse in Primrose Hill, London, that she reportedly purchased with her then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. A report from Hello! shares that the couple spent the majority of lockdown together in Alwyn’s nearby flat before purchasing the North London home.

The neighborhood is a popular choice for many celebrities, including Harry Styles and Kate Moss, and the two were regularly spotted walking around the area. Swift may have called London her home for a while, but after splitting with Alwyn, we’re not sure what will happen to this particular property.

Simply put, there’s no easy answer to where Swift currently lives. With her multiple properties and a busy touring schedule, Swift likely spends what little downtime she has split between her Nashville, Beverly Hills, and New York City homes, with the occasional visit to her Rhode Island estate for special occasions.