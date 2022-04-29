Teletubbies Tweet at Lil Nas X, Asking to Go On Tour

Lil Nas X is no stranger to unexpected collabs, so could we be about to witness a Teletubbies and Lil Nas crossover event?

Everyone wants a piece of Lil Nas X, including, it seems, the Teletubbies. Yes, the very same colorful creatures—aliens? Who knows? The Teletubbies have always avoided the question—that dominated children’s television for years.

To understand why we have to back up a little bit. Lil Nas X is no stranger to surprising collabs. From his first hit, “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, to the time he made an actual panini with Gordon Ramsay after tweeting that he wanted the celebrity chef on his “Panini” remix, the pop star takes weird and turns it into gold.

So when he tweeted yesterday that he wanted the Wiggles to co-headline his upcoming Long Live Montero tour, there was a 50/50 chance it was either a joke or a serious plea.

Today, the Teletubbies responded, asking him to consider them instead.

So thirsty.

The Teletubbies tweeted at Lil Nas X, “we think you meant to say ‘trying really hard to get the teletubbies to coheadline tour’ because we’re already practicing our choreography.” Included in the tweet was a TikTok of all four creatures (again, aliens??) dancing to his single, “THATS WHAT I WANT.”

.@LilNasX we think you meant to say “trying really hard to get the teletubbies to coheadline tour,” because we’re already practicing our choreography https://t.co/JaiFF5jWut pic.twitter.com/r93ogmx4BP — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) April 29, 2022

While on top of the Empire State Building celebrating the 25th anniversary of their show, the giant monsters danced to the lyrics, “I want someone to love me/ I want someone who needs me.” It’s like, make it more obvious, Tinky-Winky, why don’t you?

Anyways, Lil Nas X has yet to reply, but who’s to say it can’t be a triple threat with the Wiggles, Lil Nas X, and the Teletubbies as backup dancers?