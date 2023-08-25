‘Thank you for the house’: Dwayne Johnson pays tribute to Bray Wyatt following the fellow legacy wrestler’s death

They faced off in the ring, and both come from multi-generational wrestling families.

The wrestling world was left shocked last night when it was revealed WWE superstar Bray Wyatt had passed away at the age of just 36, making him the industry’s second high-profile loss in a matter of days following the death of the legendary Terry Funk earlier in the week.

Despite rumors circulating during his lengthy absence from TV screens that he was dealing with an unspecified illness, nobody could have expected an athlete barely entering their prime as a professional wrestler would be taken so soon.

As well as sharing the ring at WrestleMania 32, Dwayne Johnson has plenty in common with the man born Windham Rotunda, with the pair both hailing from illustrious wrestling families that have spanned multiple generations. Their family trees have been intertwined in various territories across the country dating back decades, with The Rock taking to social media after finding out the news to pay tribute to Wyatt and his legacy.

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… pic.twitter.com/i9zlbJIOL3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

As noted by Johnson, he’s “always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family” due to their lengthy shared past and respective statuses as being part of two well-known and indelible wrestling dynasties, and he also makes a point of admitting he’s still reeling from the loss of Funk, too.

It’s been a tough week for the pro wrestling community, especially when somebody like Wyatt – a three-time world champion with a massive fanbase people had been patiently waiting to make a return to the squared circle – is taken at such a shockingly young age.