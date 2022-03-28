Oscar awards producer Will Packer has said that this year’s show will acknowledge “the people of Ukraine“, following growing speculation about how the ceremony will address the invasion.

The producer was asked multiple questions about Ukraine on the red carpet. When asked if the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky would make an appearance on tonight’s show by Variety, the producer responded that there needs to be a balance during a night like tonight.

“Here’s a thing, you have to make sure that you strike a balance, it’s so important. With a night like tonight, it is about fun, it is about revelry. But we are so grateful, I think, as an industry and a community, we certainly should be, to be even put up an event like this. So we are certainly going to have an acknowledgment of the tumultuous times that we’re in right now and the people of Ukraine. So, when you watch, you’ll see”

#Oscars producer Will Packer confirms that the ceremony will acknowledge “the people of Ukraine.” https://t.co/YcZNPJv3eU | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV pic.twitter.com/2QShA5ihK3 — Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2022

Packer was also asked about his thoughts on Sean Penn’s comments of wanting to smelt his Oscar trophies if Zelensky isn’t allowed to speak on this event. He responded by acknowledging Penn’s opinion and passion, but added not to rush in melting his awards away.

“Sean, don’t melt your Oscars down yet brother. Don’t do that! You know what, give them to me. I don’t have an Oscar.”

#Oscars producer Will Packer weighs in on Sean Penn’s comments about melting down his Oscars if the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wasn’t invited to the ceremony. https://t.co/YcZNPJv3eU | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV pic.twitter.com/2Bubpb250B — Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2022

Celebrities have been using their time on the carpet to address the humanitarian crisis and were seen wearing blue humanitarian ribbons in support of Ukrainian refugees. Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes told the press not to expect President Zelensky to make an appearance after rumors started emerging.

Meanwhile, Amy Schumer, who’s also hosting this year’s Oscars, said last week that she’d hope that the president would make an appearance.