The 10 best Gabrielle Union movies and TV shows, ranked



Before earning mainstream fame with the iconic film and cult classic Bring It On in 2000, Gabrielle Union spent the 1990s working her way up with appearances in several popular television shows, including Moesha, 7th Heaven, Sister, Sister, Smart Guy, and many more.

Now a household name, she has starred in numerous films, solidifying herself as one of the finest actresses, authors, and producers around. Her filmography consists of various genres, from action thrillers to romantic comedies, and her portrayals are always on the receiving end of much praise.

From her acclaimed leading performance in Being Mary Jane to her latest stirring role in A24’s drama, The Inspection, here are Union’s best television shows and films, ranked from least to best.

10. Daddy’s Little Girls

Starring Union, Idris Elba, and the McClain sisters, Daddy’s Little Girls is a romantic drama with a heartfelt story. When a struggling mechanic is on the verge of losing custody of his three daughters to his drug dealing ex-wife, he enlists the help of a successful lawyer. Their professional relationship eventually ventures into romantic territory, and they must decide what’s best for not just them, but the children involved. While the film did not gain much love from critics, audiences had a different opinion, and it has become a Tyler Perry staple in the Black community.

9. Cheaper by the Dozen

The third film based on the novel of the same name, 2022’s Cheaper by the Dozen stars Union and Zach Braff in a modern retelling of the story. Paul and Zoey both have children from their previous marriages. When they tie the knot, they suddenly have a family of 12. They must maintain balance at home while taking care of the family’s restaurants and deal with Zoey and Paul’s exes.

8. L.A.’s Finest

In 2003, Union starred as Special Agent Sydney Burnett in the Bad Boys sequel starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. In L.A.’s Finest, a television spinoff of the film, she reprises her role as the drug enforcement officer in the LAPD and is paired with Detective Nancy McKenna, played by Jessica Alba. Both law enforcers are different in nature but make a formidable duo when tasked with taking down criminals.

7. Deliver Us From Eva

This 2003 romantic comedy is still widely considered to be one of Union’s best acting performances. A couple years into her breakthrough, Deliver Us From Eva was her first leading role in a film. It stars the actress as the meddling Eva Dandridge who can’t seem to stop butting into her sisters’ relationships with their partners. Determined to get her off their backs, they pay the local playboy, Ray, to distract her, but when he begins to fall in love with her, secrets are revealed. Deliver Us From Eva is a fun, charming film, carried by a stellar ensemble cast.

6. The Brothers

Another romantic comedy staple in several Black households across the globe, The Brothers was Union’s first film after Bring it On. Released in 2001, it stars an ensemble cast featuring Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley, Bill Bellamy, Shemar Moore, Jenifer Lewis, and more. The plot focuses on the lives of four male friends as they navigate life, love, and their lifelong friendships with one another. Union stars as Denise Johnson, a freelance photographer with a free spirit who falls in love with a man before realizing his father is one of her exes.

5. Think Like A Man

Easily one of her most recognizable roles, Union joined many of her friends and contemporaries in this star-studded romantic comedy based on Steve Harvey’s book, Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man. Union starred as Kristen, aka “The Girl Who Wants The Ring,” a woman who believes her seemingly immature boyfriend, Jeremy, won’t commit because he is somewhat of a man-child. The film was praised for its humor and was a commercial success.

4. The Inspection

Continuing A24’s stellar decade so far is The Inspection, a heartfelt drama about trying to fit in where you’re not wanted. When Ellis, a gay Black man, is down on life and with nowhere to go, he joins the Marines. He attempts to hide his sexual orientation from his superiors and fellow recruits at boot camp, but his secret is eventually revealed, putting him at arms length with several homophobic men. His mother, Ines, played by Union, is no different, as she despises and mocks his orientation at every turn. The film has received many favorable responses from critics and is inspired by director Elegance Bratton’s real life experiences.

3. Top Five

Heralded as one of the best comedies of 2014, and at the time, an apparent shoe-in for an Oscar nod, Top Five is one of the most acclaimed films in Union’s filmography. The story follows Chris Rock’s character, Andre Allen, who opens up his world, past and present, to Chelsea Brown, a journalist working on an exclusive piece for The New York Times. Union stars as Erica Long, Andre’s superficial fiancée and reality television star who wants to broadcast their wedding on her show.

2. Bring It On

An iconic teen classic and one of Union’s most popular films of all time, Bring It On was released in 2000 and fans are still clamoring for a sequel two decades later. Union starred as the no-nonsense Isis, cheerleading captain of The Clovers who confront the championship winners, The Toros, for stealing all their routines. Now with a shot at becoming champions, the two rival cheerleading teams must compete with original routines. Also starring Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, and Jesse Bradford, Bring It On is widely considered to be one of the best high school movies of all time.

1. Being Mary Jane

Union’s most acclaimed lead in a television series came when she took on the titular role in BET’s hit drama, Being Mary Jane. Her character is a successful and beautiful news anchor who has to navigate life, love, and family in Atlanta (and New York in the final season). The show was noted for being one of the most engaging television shows on the network, and Union garnered rave reviews for her performances each season, picking up the Outstanding Mini-Series Award at the 45th NAACP Image Awards.