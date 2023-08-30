The ‘Blue Beetle’ battalion ignores obvious casting to focus attention on another hero already confirmed for a DCU debut

Fans are already looking ahead when it comes to 'Blue Beetle.'

Blue Beetle is somewhat crawling its way out of box office failure, thank the gods.

Blue Beetle’s director, Angel Manuel Soto, is already thinking about the potential sequel and voiced his casting desire for Ted Kord. Though the character wasn’t seen in the film, audiences did hear his voice in the mid-credits scene which leads us to believe that, should there be a sequel, the character will make an appearance. Ted is another one of the Blue Beetles, so it would be interesting to see the dynamic between him and Jamie Reyes, the current holder of the Blue Beetle Scarab, if he does make an appearance.

In an interview with The Digital Fix, Soto talked about wanting another famous Ted to take over the role, Ted Lasso that is, or at least the actor who plays him, Jason Sudeikis. Soto stated,

“My dream cast for Ted Kord has always been Jason Sudeikis. But at the end of the day, it’s about who’s best for the character, who loves what we’re trying to do. And who’s willing to see Jaime Reyes’ story continue.”

This news has led many to think about another casting altogether, that of the character of Booster Gold, another DC superhero, and the teammate and best friend of Ted Kord. One individual reached out to the legions on Reddit to ask them “If Jason Sudeikis was Ted Kord (as BB’s director proposed), who would you want as Booster Gold?”

The characters are both rather comedic ones, and with Gunn at the helm of DC, you can be sure that the films will all have an injection of humor in them, so finding actors who can work comedically is a must. Sudeikis is already known for his comedic chops, but who could possibly stand next to him?

These users would like to see the return of one American Pie actor to the big screen.

Some feel that the chemistry between Sudeikis and these actors would be great.

And including Bill Hader in the DC Universe is a must.

This user feels like all these middle-aged men playing superheroes would give off a certain vibe.

Many want to see Ryan Gosling enter the superhero stage, and considering he is handsome, in good shape, and really very funny, he’s a great fit.

Hey, if a duo has a good thing going, why split them up?

Of course, there is no sequel yet greenlit for Blue Beetle, even if the mid-credits did leave us in suspense. But fans can wish and hope when it comes to casting for both of these characters and for the future of the DCU in general.