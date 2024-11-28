‘The Holy Trinity’: Paris Hilton brings us back to her partying days with Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears and the photos are old enough to vote

Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Lindsay Lohan are all powerhouses on their own. The three joined forces for the most iconic outing of all time, and Hilton hit us all in the feels with how long ago it’s been.

Recommended Videos

In the mid-2000s, Paris Hilton and Britney Spears were the original party girls. There were so many things happening at the time, and Spears was in her partying days after welcoming her second son, Jayden James, and separating from her husband Kevin Federline. She heavily relied on socialite Paris Hilton during that time, with whom she had off-the-charts chemistry and the best of times in Hollywood’s most famous nightclubs.

Just shortly after she filed for divorce from Federline on Nov. 7, 2006, the “Slave 4 U” singer was seen hanging out with the “Stars Are Blind” singer and the Mean Girls actress in what is one of the most defining moments in pop culture history.

Paris Hilton celebrated “The Holy Trinity” 18 years after the iconic moment

Paris Hilton is all about reminiscing. On Nov. 27, Hilton celebrated the paparazzi photos with Spears and Lohan from 18 years ago. She shared several photos of the iconic moment when the three of them were crammed in a highly expensive ride: a 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. The sports car came in a limited run, which further improved the iconic photo. At the time, it served as Hilton’s official ride and if cars could talk, it would tell a lot of stories about her and the “Baby One More Time” singer. Today, the coupe no longer graces Hilton’s garage, but a similar model sells for an average of $331,859 on the second-hand market.

18 years ago today, this photo became the moment that defined an era. [Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan], and me — the Holy Trinity. Instantly iconic.”

Hilton added several hashtags, including “LovesIt,” her signature “Sliving,” and “Y2K” to highlight the time period. The set of pictures gathered almost 800 thousand likes in less than 24 hours, meaning it might reach a million soon.

When it was taken, the image shocked the entire world, as it was a time, not very different from today, when the media pitted women against each other. Back then, the three were believed to be feuding. There was some truth there, but they still somehow managed to sit in a two-seater, with Hilton driving, Lohan in the passenger seat, and Spears sitting on top of the console. It wasn’t the safest setting, but man, were they iconic.

Hilton and Lohan weren’t getting along when the pap snap was taken

In an episode of her This Is Paris podcast, Hilton previously described what led to the pop culture moment. She explained she and Spears had attended a friend’s party at the Beverly Hills Hotel and wanted to leave when they ran into Lohan on the way to the car.

“All of a sudden, I looked over, and she’s in my car. We weren’t getting along, so I was polite. It was really hard just to even get out of there because I couldn’t see just with all the cameras.” Hilton previously paid tribute to the moment in 2017 and funnily recreated the photo with a “fake” Queen Elizabeth and impersonator Derrick Barry as Britney Spears in 2019.

Oops… We Did It Again. pic.twitter.com/EcZL0GFJyg — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) March 1, 2019

“Back then, the media really enjoyed having girls feud with each other,” Hilton highlighted about how the media invented stories about them.

Just last week, Hilton reminisced about another iconic moment: her selfies with Britney. “18 years ago today [Britney Spears] and I invented the Selfie.”

That night was the last time the three were seen together, with all of them getting into some legal problems throughout 2007 due to mental health issues and substance abuse. One thing is for certain, however: these photos will never stop being famous.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy