The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is coming to a close, but not without an ironic series of events happening in the courtroom.

During Heard’s closing arguments today, an alarm went off on phones which caused the courtroom to stop and look in the direction of the noise. The judge shared that they believed an amber alert sounded via phones who hadn’t silenced that particular alert.

Courtroom Moment: An alert that was mentioned as an "AMBER Alert" while #AmberHeard's attorney delivered closing arguments was actually a storm warning. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/chv9lkWfHU — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 27, 2022

The amber alert and storm functions on phones are loud and demand attention for a good reason — they’re meant to attract attention. While neither situation is a laughing matter — and they’re both very serious, the almost satirical idea that the judge called an “amber alert” during the trial with Amber isn’t lost on those tuning in.

Not that Amber alerts should be laughed at, but how apropos to get an Amber Alert during the closing of this trial. — Karen (@cinenoor) May 27, 2022

It’s being reported that the weather in the area is volatile today, and some have said that it was a storm warning and not an amber alert. Still, the statement was spoken, and a warning of some kind was issued — it’s an on-the-nose moment.

Of course, the internet is having a heyday with the moment in court and sharing their reactions on social media platforms. From saying it’s a bit of an omen to calling it a sign — it’s undeniably another gripping moment in the proceedings.

Red flags are for dudes. For girls, It’s now called Amber Alert. You have been informed thusly.

#DeppHeard — K'mal (@thecodemongoose) May 26, 2022

If the Amber Alert going off during the trial isn't divine intervention I don't k ow what the fuck is #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — No one remembers Chinese Cinderella (@RustyShackle3rd) May 27, 2022

An amber alert during Amber's closing arguments. If that's not a sign from god lol — A.K.A. jlongb0ne (@JonsLongs) May 27, 2022

Some followers wonder if Lily Rose Depp will find the same sense of irony in the events today, especially since it’s her birthday.

An Amber alert going off in the court during Amber Heard's closing on the 6-year anniversary of her false claims and also on Lily Rose's birthday is incredibly poetic. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Danielle Huss (@daniellehuss) May 27, 2022

Evidently “amber alert” has a second meaning now and I’m 100% ok with it. — Cory Stuart (@corystuartphoto) May 27, 2022

Some users think the warning happened a little “too late” for Depp.

Too bad someone couldn't go back in time and give Johnny Depp an amber alert. — ThatUmbrellaGuy (@ThatUmbrella) May 27, 2022

Impressive that there is an Amber Alert during her closing argument. If Johnny Depp only had an Amber Alert in 2011 when he met her.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #DeppVsHeard — Floor Janssen (@janssensnuf) May 27, 2022

Warning sounds from phones went off during closing arguments. Judge thought it was Amber Alert but it's Storm Warning alerts. Huge storm coming through Fairfax Co. right now. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 27, 2022

The proceedings have been streaming on CourtTV through the duration of the trial, and closing arguments are happening now. After weeks in Fairfax, the defamation suit between Depp and Heard is nearly over, warning and all.