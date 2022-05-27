The internet gives their thoughts on an ‘Amber Alert’ going off during Depp/Heard trial
The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is coming to a close, but not without an ironic series of events happening in the courtroom.
During Heard’s closing arguments today, an alarm went off on phones which caused the courtroom to stop and look in the direction of the noise. The judge shared that they believed an amber alert sounded via phones who hadn’t silenced that particular alert.
The amber alert and storm functions on phones are loud and demand attention for a good reason — they’re meant to attract attention. While neither situation is a laughing matter — and they’re both very serious, the almost satirical idea that the judge called an “amber alert” during the trial with Amber isn’t lost on those tuning in.
It’s being reported that the weather in the area is volatile today, and some have said that it was a storm warning and not an amber alert. Still, the statement was spoken, and a warning of some kind was issued — it’s an on-the-nose moment.
Of course, the internet is having a heyday with the moment in court and sharing their reactions on social media platforms. From saying it’s a bit of an omen to calling it a sign — it’s undeniably another gripping moment in the proceedings.
Some followers wonder if Lily Rose Depp will find the same sense of irony in the events today, especially since it’s her birthday.
Some users think the warning happened a little “too late” for Depp.
The proceedings have been streaming on CourtTV through the duration of the trial, and closing arguments are happening now. After weeks in Fairfax, the defamation suit between Depp and Heard is nearly over, warning and all.