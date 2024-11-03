‘The Rebel Alliance is together again’: Mark Hamill welcomes Harrison Ford as he joins their first collaboration after ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

The Force is strong in American politics as two of cinema’s most beloved rebels, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, unite once again to fight what they see as a greater peril than the Empire itself.

Recommended Videos

Hamill and Ford’s friendship was forged in the crucible of the original Star Wars trilogy. In the galaxy far, far away envisioned by George Lucas, Hamill played the role of Luke Skywalker, an heir of the Jedi legacy who joins the Rebel Alliance in hopes of toppling the Empire’s tyranny. Harrison, in his turn, impersonated the fan-favorite Han Solo, a bounty hunter who abandons neutrality once he realizes what’s truly at stake. So, while Han Solo usually doesn’t bother much about making political statements, he officially becomes a Rebel when an authoritarian regime threatens to take away people’s freedom.

Sometimes, life imitates art, as Hamill and Ford have found themselves fighting side by side once more. Their latest alliance isn’t against the Death Star but instead in support of Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign. Hamill, known for his sharp wit and engaging presence, has been particularly vocal in supporting the Harris campaign. But now he has the backup of his long-time brother-in-arms.

Harrison Ford’s endorsement of Kamala Harris highlights the threat of Donald Trump

The Rebel Alliance is together again. Made my day and We have a huge rally on my page in honor of y'all! #TrumpIsGoingDown pic.twitter.com/CIZAg6AAwj — DonkConnects ♻️™ ➐ (@donkoclock) November 2, 2024

Ford’s entry into this political battle carries the same gravitas as Han Solo’s return to save Luke in the Battle of Yavin. In a powerful black-and-white video, the 82-year-old actor emphasized the importance of protecting democratic institutions, stating, “We don’t need to make America great again. We are great. What we need is to work together again.” So, while Ford explicitly says he doesn’t agree with every Democrats policy, he’s confident that Harris will fight for the citizen’s right to disagree with her, contrary to Donald Trump.

The 82-year-old actor’s endorsement carries particular weight as it marks his first official political stance in his 64 years of voting. However, with so many Republicans refusing to support their party’s candidate, Ford felt he had to stand up and speak his mind. Ford’s message carried particular weight as he addressed the urgency of the moment:

“Look, I’ve been voting for 64 years. Never really wanted to talk about it very much. But when dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying, ‘For God’s sake, don’t do this again,’ you have to pay attention.”

Hamill is aware of the parallel between the current US elections and the Star Wars universe. That’s why he has previously declared that “in the movies, I fought against make-believe evil. But we’re at a time in history where we’re fighting against real evil,” before warning voters not to “go to the orange side.” Still, Hamill has never been shy about expressing his political views. The fact that people who are more private on the matter, such as Ford, have decided to publicly support Harris is another piece of evidence of how important this week will be for the nation’s history.

The timing of Ford’s endorsement, just days before the Nov. 5 election, has energized Democratic supporters and added his name to an impressive list of celebrity endorsements, including Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Bruce Springsteen.

Hamill and Ford’s real-life camaraderie helped make their on-screen relationship so compelling in the Star Wars franchise. Now, their partnership extends into a shared vision for America’s future.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy