The voice of Yugi Muto offers a hilarious Valentine for ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ fans

You know what they say, sometimes all anyone needs to be happy is a Yu-Gi-Oh!-themed Valentine. Wait, what’s that? No one in the history of human civilization has ever said that before? Okay, but don’t tell voice actor Dan Green.

A director, writer, producer, and actor, Dan Green has been bringing life to some of the world’s most iconic animated characters for more than two decades. He’s responsible for an entire generation’s childhood, and seems to wear that badge proudly. Now, on this romantic day of days, Green has taken to Twitter to share some thoughts about love and Valentine’s Day, in character. Or rather, characters. Have a listen!

Happy Valentines Day! Love is love is love. Wherever you find it or feel it, embrace it:) pic.twitter.com/t6HcLhDQQC — Dan_Green (@DanGreenVoices) February 14, 2023

The man’s rolodex of characters is insane. Take a look at this mind-melting list of Dan Green voices: Yugi Muto; Yami Yugi; Knuckles; Treecko; Mewtwo; and the frickin’ N.M.E. Sales Guy — which is why they all get to wish us a Happy Valentines Day, however anyone likes to celebrate it. Whether it’s through Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, or Sonic, we can’t get enough of this guy.

Through his arsenal of character voices, Green is making the point that love is never just one note. There are plenty of different types of love, and whether it’s romantic or otherwise — that is an important, and profound distinction to make.

The things we adore don’t always have to be a romantic partner. It could be a friend, family member, beloved pet, or even a priceless Yu-Gi-Oh! card. Point is, whatever you love, use today to appreciate it. Or don’t, Valentines isn’t for everyone, and that’s alright too. Love to hate it, or hate to love it — Happy Valentines Day.