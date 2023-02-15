‘The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling’ podcast release date, what it’s about, and how to listen

Arguably one of the most controversial — albeit successful — writers of all time, J.K. Rowling has been thoroughly reported in the entertainment industry for some of the best and worst possible reasons. With controversies ranging from transphobia to antisemitism, the British writer has not been shy about sharing her traditional and bigoted views on subjects surrounding gender identity.

Most recently, the Harry Potter author has been on the receiving end of some of the harshest criticism ever faced by any writer, due to her bigoted beliefs and her immense profit from the recent video game Hogwarts Legacy, which utilizes Rowling’s intellectual property from the Wizarding World created back in 1997. As an attempt to dive deeper and expand on her beliefs — for which she is already trying to justify and make vain attempts to fix — a new podcast titled The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling will be airing soon. On that note, this is where and when to access the podcast and all the released information known about this forthcoming audio series.

When and where can you listen to The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling?

I agreed to sit down with Megan because, having read her wonderful book, Unfollow, I thought the two of us could have a real, interesting, two-sided conversation that might prove constructive. You can listen and find out for yourself here: https://t.co/aYx3XGQ9jl — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 14, 2023

The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling will be hosted by writer and producer Megan Phelps-Roper, who grew up in a family that was a member of the Westboro Baptist Church. The podcast was created by The Free Press, an independent media company founded by Bari Weiss – a former op-ed writer for the New York Times. According to Phelps-Roper through The Free Press, the podcast is “an audio documentary that examines some of the most contentious conflicts of our time through the life and career of the world’s most successful author.”

The interviews were conducted in Rowling’s home in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Free Press describes it as a conversation in which the Harry Potter author “speaks with unprecedented candor and depth about the controversies surrounding her — from book bans to debates on gender and sex.” Alongside Rowling and Phelps-Roper, the audio documentary will also feature interviews conducted with supporters of Rowling and her work, as well as critics, journalists, historians, and clinicians, as they delve into all of the looming controversies surrounding the writer.

Already promoted by the author through her personal Twitter account, the podcast will be comprised of seven episodes. The podcast will premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 21 on the all usual platforms for this format, including Spotify, Play Podcast, and Apple Podcast. An audio trailer for The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling is already available for preview on the aforementioned platforms.