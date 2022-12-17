The world mourns passing of two ’60s rock pioneers who died mere days apart

When legends of rock and roll pass into greener pastures, it’s hard for fans to take. We have to remember them from the music they left behind because they won’t be releasing anything else. This time it hits twice as hard as we have lost not one but two of the greats. It’s a sad report to announce that Kim Simmonds of Savoy Brown and Dino Danelli of The Young Rascals have passed away within only days of each other.

Kim Simmonds was a legend in blues from the U.K. who gained his fame in the U.S. when his band, Savoy Brown, arrived at the tail end of the ’60s British Invasion. He kept it that way, rocking with the likes of Rod Stewart and The Faces. Born in 1947 in a small town called Newbridge in South Wales, at the tender age of 18, he formed Savoy Brown in 1965 and remained its only original member.

On the Savoy Brown website in August, Simmonds informed his fans, “I’ve had to cancel the remaining gigs for this year so I think this is a good time to let everyone know what is going on. For close to a year now I’ve been battling stage 4 colon cancer.” He had been undergoing chemotherapy until the tweet fans had dreaded.

Kim Simmonds passed away peacefully in the evening of December 13th — may he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/0mTDwKyceU — Savoy Brown (@officialsavoyb) December 15, 2022

When they heard the news, many celebrities gave their condolences. Fellow blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa was one of the first to post.

Kim Simmonds was one of kindest souls I'd had ever met in this business of music. Always smiling and jovial. He along with Lonesome Dave made some beautiful records with Savoy Brown. Rest in Peace Kim. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/LU05vG4n02 — Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) December 16, 2022

“Bad to the Bone” boogie-blues guitarist George Thorogood felt the loss deeply.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Kim Simmonds, our sincere condolences to his friends and family. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pWXi7Rnc1u — Thorogood&Destroyers (@thorogoodmusic) December 16, 2022

The late Lonesome Dave once played rhythm guitar and was the lead singer of Savoy Brown before starting Foghat. Another Foghat founding member, Roger Earl, played in the band as well. With the passing of Simmonds, Foghat’s message was felt by fans worldwide.

We are very sad to let you know that our good friend, brother and Rogers former band mate Kim Simmonds has passed away. We send our love to his wife Debbie and his daughter and all of Kim's wonderful fans and friends. We will miss you Kim. Rest now. pic.twitter.com/zLHpv9WtIp — FOGHAT (@FOGHAT) December 16, 2022

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, Dino Danelli was one of the founding members of The Young Rascals. Born in 1944, he came out of New Jersey to polish his talents by playing around in New York, New Orleans, and Las Vegas before joining forces with Felix Cavaliere, Eddie Brigati, and Gene Cornish.

In a very touching memorial, Danelli’s spokesperson Joe Russo took to his Facebook page to share a video and answer questions that fans had about the legendary drummer’s passing on December 15. In Russo’s report, the death was mainly due to coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure along with other complications.

Steven Van Zandt of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band felt the loss.

RIP Dino Danelli. One of the greatest drummers of all time. Rascals 1965-1971. Disciples Of Soul 1982-1984. On Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theater in Once Upon A Dream 2013. — 🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) December 16, 2022

Saxophonist Eddie Manion used to play with the legend back in the day.

RIP Dino Danelli my Disciple of Soul Bandmate and friend! Playing with you was always a pleasure and you always had a smile on your face! Your an inspiration and one of the greatest drummers ever to walk the face of the earth. You will be missed by all who knew you! God Bless — Eddie Manion (@eddiemanion) December 16, 2022

This long-time fan noticed the loss of both legends.

#rip Dino Danelli of the Rascals and Kim Simmonds of Savoy Brown. pic.twitter.com/mkNGEGw8Ag — EvanHalen (@EVanHalen) December 16, 2022

Words are hard to find when a legend passes, and it seems like there will never be anyone to fill the void. That’s why it’s deeply sad that two left us so close together.