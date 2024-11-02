‘They became best friends, really quickly’: The ‘too involved’ friend in Liam Payne’s life who battled his addiction but irked girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Warning: This article includes discussions of addiction and drug abuse.

The tragic death of former One Direction star Liam Payne is a story with many complex facets, just as stories of human tragedy often are. The singer’s life, beyond the troubling controversies, was one of loneliness, isolation, and struggles with addiction, a truly horrifying collection of problems that are sadly all too common in today’s atomized, increasingly online world.

And this is often doubly true for pop stars and other celebrities, whose lives are lived through the lens of relevance and impressions, clicks and likes, against the backdrop of omnipresent social media that’s anything but social.

Fans all over the world were left devastated by the announcement of Liam Payne’s death on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31. In the weeks since the tragic event, more and more information has come to light suggesting that Liam Payne was in a very difficult mental state, and had been for quite some time. From reports that Payne reached out to OnlyFans models for friendship, to claims that the singer had begged his girlfriend and potential future wife to remain in Argentina with him, it’s clear that all was not right with the “Teardrops” singer.

But Payne did have friends and support in Argentina. In an exclusive report, Page Six details Payne’s chance meeting and later friendship with Argentinian multi-millionaire Rogelio ‘Roger’ Nores. A chance meeting at former British Vogue Edward Enninful’s dinner party spawned a fast friendship that would go with the former One Direction star until the very end.

Payne, who in his own words has struggled with addiction and alcohol as reported by the London Evening Standard, was found with several illicit substances in his blood including a substance known as “pink cocaine.” Just weeks before his death Payne is reported to have checked into rehab in an attempt to control his addictions.

Enter Rogelio Nores.

The Argentinian millionaire is reported to have been a firm supporter of Payne’s attempt to get sober, working very hard to help the embattled star. When Liam decided to head back home to England to film a new Netflix show, Nores was said to be concerned. In an email to Liam’s father and management team, Nores is reported to have written, “Liam stayed at my friend’s ranch down in Palm Beach and since the first day he arrived he was monitored and treated by professional doctors who specialize in addictions. He stayed fully clean without access to any hard drug (sic) during his whole stay.”

“I’m really concerned for his well-being while he is out there and I hope you can bring professional doctors to check on his health regularly as soon as possible as I did while he was out in the U.S.”

Though Nores backed off after this last message, there are some close to Payne, including girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who felt the energy entrepreneur was isolating Liam. A friend of Cassidy shared with the outlet that she was bothered by Nores’ “ubiquitous presence” and the fact that he “always had advice,” adding that Cassidy disliked the fact that he was “too involved” in her boyfriend’s life.

“They became best friends, really quickly. I don’t think Kate was thrilled about it, but she lived with the situation, because what else can you do? She’s not going to be the girlfriend who says that her boyfriend can’t have friends.” "Information about Liam's father in Argentina: They asked him about Rogelio (Roger) Nores and he has no idea who he is"



But it seems as if Nores was with Payne just hours before his death after Cassidy returned home from Argentina. As reported by Page Six, Nores was at the hotel during Payne’s alleged disturbing behavior in the time preceding his death. In a statement to the outlet, Nores did not wish to comment on the events, but he did share he was “heartbroken by the loss of my friend,” echoing the sentiments of co-stars such as Nichole Scherzinger and fans all over the world.

