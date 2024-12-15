This photo of perky Paris Hilton and ‘smile and nod’ Chuck Schumer might be the best thing I’ve ever seen

Unlikely celebrity friendships are surprising and adorable. Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Michelle Obama and George W. Bush, and Elton John and Eminem all fit this bill. And now, socialite Paris Hilton has joined the list by posting on X about her new bestie Democratic Majority Leader and New York Senator Chuck Schumer.

Thank you for your leadership @SenSchumer ! I am grateful for your role in helping us pass the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act out of the Senate unanimously and for all the kindness you have shown me throughout this legislative process! pic.twitter.com/W3I4VPcNpL — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) December 12, 2024

Hilton was poised and chic as ever, proving that she is well versed in the hard-learned skill of posing for a photo. Appearing to be less comfortable in front of the camera, Schumer looked like a proud uncle who didn’t know what to do with his hands.

Hilton and Schumer partnered up to get the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act out of the Senate. The bill was first introduced to both chambers of Congress on April 27, 2023. Jeff Merkley, a Democratic Senator from Oregon; John Cornyn, a Republican Senator from Texas; and Tommy Tuberville, a Republican Senator, all did the honors in their organization. Ro Khanna, a Democratic Representative from California, and Earl “Buddy” Carter, a Republican Representative from Georgia executed the action in parallel.

This bill aims to create best practices and federal oversight in what is known as the “troubled teen industry.” It also calls for a study from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine on harsh methods of rehabilitation such as restraints and seclusion in youth residential programs.

Now that the bill has unanimously passed the Senate, its next hurdle is the House. With only a few days left in the legislative session, Representative Khanna is advocating for the leadership to call a vote next week.

Hilton issued a statement agreeing with Khanna and calling for action. “I am praying that the U.S. House of Representatives passes this bill in the next week! They have the power to pass this to ensure we begin to collect life-saving data on the youth residential treatment industry to protect youth. I am praying everyone can come together and turn this bill into law!” she urged.

The issue is highly personal for Hilton. She is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the man behind the famous hotel chain bearing his family name. It is because of her privileged lineage, she grew up in the limelight and went through a rebellious phase.

Hilton’s parents, Richard and Kathy Hilton, became concerned during her teenage years as she was frequently staying out all night partying. At the age of 16, Hilton was sent away to various institutions for troubled youth. One of these was Provo Canyon School in Utah where Hilton has opened up about being mentally, physically, and sexually abused.

In 2001, Hilton testified before the Utah State Legislature about her traumatic experiences in an effort to have the facility shut down. “Although Provo Canyon School marketed itself as a premier treatment center, it was as if hell itself was on Earth,” she recalled. “I cried myself to sleep every single night, praying I would wake up from this nightmare.” Hilton didn’t hold back from explaining she was “verbally, mentally, and physically abused on a daily basis.”

Hilton grappled with whether or not to speak out about her experiences at first. She didn’t want to ruin her reputation or career or hurt her family. Ultimately she was shocked as an adult to learn Provo was still open and wanted to use her fame to help other vulnerable teens in the same position she was once in. Her ultimate goal is to see the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act signed into law and this picture of her with Schumer is a sign that she will hopefully not rest until it happens.

