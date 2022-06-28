Tik Tok star Charli D’Amelio and Travis Barker’s son Landon are dating

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio has found herself a partner that’s only a few degrees separated from the all mighty Kardashian clan: Travis Barker’s son Landon.

The young couple are “in the early stages of dating,” according to E! News. D’Amelio and her older sister Dixie were recently spotted at the launch of Landon’s boohooMan collection, his rock inspired budget-friendly apparel collection.

“It was a big night for Landon,” a source told E! News. “It was important to him that Charli was included.”

At the event, the new lovebirds were reportedly fairly aware of the public nature of the event and all the cameras around them, so they kept the PDA to a bare minimum. That could be by design, but they also showed off tattoos on their respective Instagram stories as well from the same artist on the same day.

Charlie D’Amelio’s sister Dixie is also dating someone fairly famous, fellow TikTok star Noah Beck. Dixie said keeping the relationship fairly private helped to make it “better.”

“It’s just so much more fun when you’re not worrying, ‘Oh my god, wait. You need to like my picture right now’ or because people are saying that we hate each other because we didn’t do this or whatever. The people who truly love us are totally fine with our decision and whatever little sneak peeks of our lives they get. They are so sweet about it so it’s nice being able to have a balance.”

The support for Landon goes both ways, because Landon and Charli were spotted at a party for Dixie D’Amelio and her new album “A Letter to Me,” according to Page Six. Before she was recently surpassed by fellow TikTok star Khabane Lame, Charli was the most followed person on TikTok.

There’s also a little bit of interpersonal drama involved with the new relationship, as Charli’s ex Chase Hudson and Landon used to be friends, but it doesn’t look like that’s the case anymore as Hudson deleted all traces of Landon on Instagram.

That being said, it’s probably only a matter of time before the pair show up on the Kardashian’s ultra popular TV show.