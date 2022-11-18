Tim Allen provides an update on Jay Leno after suffering serious burns in a car fire

It sounds like Jay Leno is going to be OK following a terrifying brush with death earlier this week. The former Tonight Show host’s old friend Tim Allen provided an update on his health after visiting him in the hospital on Thursday night.

Leno was hospitalized with serious burns to his face and hands while trying to fix a clogged fuel line on his 1907 White Steam Car in his Burbank garage on Sunday. His injuries were bad enough that he was transferred to a burn center, and he was forced to cancel public engagements for at least the rest of the week. But from what Allen says, Leno will be back on his feet in no time.

“Went to see my pal Leno in the hospital after his burn accident,” Allen tweeted on Thursday night. “Took some treats and car magazines. He has severe burns and acts like he just stubbed his toe. The due is a superhero. Great care will have him better real soon.”

Went to see my pal Leno in the hospital after his burn accident. Took some treats and car magazines. He has severe burns and acts like he just stubbed his toe. The due is a superhero. Great care will have him better real soon. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) November 18, 2022

While on his way out, Allen also spoke with paparazzi at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, California, and elaborated that Leno’s face won’t be disfigured by severe burns. As previously reported, the flames burned the left side of Leno’s face but did not seriously affect his eye or his ear.

In addition to reiterating that his friend was feeling better and in good spirits, he said that Leno “was happy and they cracked some jokes.”

The incident occurred just before Leno was to make a scheduled appearance at the 2022 Financial Brand Forum in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Attendees received emails ahead of his appearance that Leno had to drop out due to a “very serious medical emergency.”