Timothée Chalamet’s headline-stealing shades available to buy online, backless halter top sold separately

Calling all fashionistas and Chalamaniacs – Timothée Chalamet’s cat-eye sunglasses from the Venice International Film Festival are now available for purchase.

The 1960s-style shades made their debut in company with Chalamet’s backless blood-red jumpsuit at the world premiere of his new film Bones and All, a romantic coming-of-age horror movie about two teenage cannibals finding their way in life.

The movie has received critical acclaim in the days leading up to its theatrical release, touting an early Rotten Tomatoes freshness score of 91 percent as of this writing. Chalamet’s co-star in the film, Taylor Russell has also found herself in headlines, although not for the same fashion reasons as Chalamet.

True, Chalamet’s fashion decisions are often left unclear but given the fact Bones and All is set in the 1980s, we have to assume the 26 year-old was paying homage to the bygone era, even if he was a few decades early. What decade he was harkening earlier this year when he sported an exposed chest and a sequined Louis Vuitton black jacket at the Oscars is unknown. But he did manage to blind those around him.

While his big smile and blood-red jumpsuit was undoubtedly the cause of the countless head turns and flashing cameras, the real star of the Venice International Film Festival ended up being Chalamet’s Audrey Hepburn-style cat-eye sunglasses, which we’re happy to report you can now get your claws, ahem – we mean hands on.

Those looking to complete the look with his signature blood-red jumpsuit are unfortunately out of luck, as it was made custom for the actor by designer Haider Ackermann. The stylish specs on the other hand can be found on Amazon’s website for $174 and also on Ray-Bans website for the same price.

Chalamet and Russell will make their blood-red debut in Bones and All when it premieres in theaters everywhere on Nov. 23, 2022.