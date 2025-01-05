‘Tired of being painted as a villain’: Tom Sandoval ‘really spiraling’ as he is still labeled a cheater two years after cheating on his former girlfriend

Two years past a scandal that branded him public enemy number one, Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules finds himself desperately trying to shake off the bitter aftertaste of infidelity.

For those who haven’t kept up, Tom’s sordid affair with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss came to light while he was enjoying a nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, another co-star. It was reported that Madix discovered a sexually explicit video of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone, along with inappropriate text messages exchanged between the two.

The court of public opinion wasted no time in passing judgment, and Sandoval was swiftly condemned for his actions. He attempted to address the situation through a series of now-deleted Instagram posts, first asking for understanding and pleading with the public to leave his friends and family out of the mess he had created. Later, he issued a more contrite statement, apologizing to Ariana and acknowledging the pain he had caused her and those around them:

“I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us.”

Look, cheating is never cool, no matter how you spin it. And when you’re a public figure, you have to be prepared for the consequences of your actions. Sandoval made his bed, and now he has to lie in it… even if it’s a bit crowded with all the other people he’s allegedly shared it with.

Tom is now fuming over new accusations from his latest love interest, Victoria Lee Robinson, who briefly suspected him of old tricks. However, when rumors began to circulate that Sandoval had once again strayed, Victoria took to social media to express her doubts, only to later retract her statements and apologize for jumping to conclusions. However, the damage was already done.

An inside source close to Sandoval has shed light on the reality star’s current state of mind. Speaking exclusively to In Touch, the source revealed that Sandoval is “so sick and tired of being painted as this villain.” They went on to explain that while Sandoval has taken accountability for his actions and admitted his wrongdoings, he feels that he has been punished enough.

The source added, “He wants to move on, but no matter what he does, he’s still associated with this scandal.” Despite Victoria’s swift apology and public statement acknowledging her mistake, the incident has reportedly left Sandoval “really spiraling.” The insider shared, “He says he feels like he’ll never be known as anything but a cheater now, no matter what he does.”

Looks like a tough situation all around, and while I don’t condone Sandoval’s past actions, I do feel for him as a human being who is clearly struggling right now. Whatever it looks like for him, I just hope he’s able to find some peace and clarity in the midst of all this turmoil. No one deserves to feel like they’re trapped in a cycle forever.

