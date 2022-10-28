Of course, Titania got an invite to a red carpet premiere, she’s Titania! All jokes aside, Jameela Jamil appeared to absolutely love yesterday’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere and shared her enthusiasm for the movie and all those involved with her fans on Twitter.

The She-Hulk star attended the event yesterday and got to mingle with the stars of the film sharing pictures of herself with fellow Brits Letitia Wright and Michaela Coel as well as with the film’s antagonist Tenoch Huerta. Jamil must have enjoyed meeting a fellow Marvel baddie as she wrote “villains unite” on the attached image.

The actress was very explicit in her praise for the movie, writing in all caps, “go and see black panther it is f**king unbelievably good. premier was a vibe. Letitia Wright deserves all the good s**t. Wildly talented cast and crew. Action, scenery and costumes to die for.”

GO AND SEE BLACK PANTHER IT IS FUCKING UNBELIEVABLY GOOD. PREMIERE WAS A VIBE. LETITIA WRIGHT DESERVES ALL THE GOOD SHIT. WILDLY TALENTED CAST AND CREW. ACTION, SCENERY AND COSTUMES TO DIE FOR. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/5CxppAbPrM — TITANIA (@jameelajamil) October 27, 2022

The premiere was a huge event to be sure with those very costumes Jamil was talking about on full display along the red (in this case purple) carpet. Fans got an up-close look at the new Black Panther costume which took center stage, along with other notable characters’ costumes such as Queen Romanda’s, M’Baku’s, and Nakia’s.

Reviews are starting to come in for the sequel to the huge cultural phenomenon that was the first Black Panther film, and many seem to agree with Jamil’s assessment, calling it one of the best MCU films for quite some time. Many critics also praised the acting of Wright, Angela Basset, and Huerta saying that the films handling of loss, grief, and love is superbly done.

Now we common folk will have to wait another two weeks before we can bask in the apparent glory that is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and for many of us, those two weeks feel just too far away! The film lands in theatres on Nov. 11.