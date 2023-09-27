‘Today is the day I officially became a Swiftie’: All it takes is the decline of civilization for Mark Hamill to fly the Taylor Swift flag

Celebrities showing up at football games is hardly an out of the ordinary occurrence, but Taylor Swift dropping by to support heavily-rumored new beau Travis Kelce has opened the doors to some questionable discourse after the singer’s supporters suddenly developed an interest in the NFL.

The multi-time Grammy winner doing anything no matter how innocuous it may seem tends to create a tabloid firestorm regardless, but there’s suddenly become a lot of brave souls on the internet to have decided that decrying her talent, personality, and mere presence was a smart move.

Of course, it would be an understatement to say they may have severely underestimated just how far Swifties will go to defend their idol, and we can even count a new one among their number after Mark Hamill weighed in to officially cement his credentials as one of her latest high-profile backers, triggered by the bizarre sentiment that she’s suddenly become a talentless hack overnight that’s ruined the integrity of the NFL by stealing the spotlight away from what happens on the field.

Today is the day I officially became a Swiftie. https://t.co/bBSAYymUxd — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 26, 2023

That’s what happens when you’re one of the most famous and popular people on the planet, unfortunately, but it’s not like Swift is going to pay much attention to the alarming number of folks attempting to tear her down on social media. That’s par for the course in the modern age, but being celebrated by a beacon of wholesomeness and positivity like Hamill is a badge of honor.

Now, we just have to wait for him to show up in the crowd at The Eras Tour…