Today’s Google Doodle is hitting ‘Harry Potter’ fans square in the feels

Anyone in need of a quick web surf today should prepare themselves for a tear-jerker, as Google has unveiled a particularly nostalgic celebration of the life and career of the late Alan Rickman as part of its Google Doodle series. While largely known for his scene-stealing portrayal of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter film franchise, Google has remembered the anniversary of a different role performed by the beloved actor: his 1987 Broadway performance of Vicomte de Valmont in the play Les Liaisons Dangereuses.

According to Insider, the play — which debuted on this day 36 years ago and ran for 149 shows — was pivotal in launching Rickman’s career, and was responsible for his later appearance in a slew of blockbusters including Die Hard and Harry Potter. “Over the course of his career, Rickman received numerous acting nominations and awards and even directed three plays and two films,” Google Doodle’s accompanying description reads.

Harry Potter, Die Hard, Love Actually—Alan Rickman worked his magic in every role he took on.



Learn more about the beloved English actor in today’s #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/SNOVdyc7NM pic.twitter.com/p6xbaPZSWq — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) April 30, 2023

“He’s remembered for his iconic roles on-screen, his philanthropy, and his kind and sensitive nature off-screen.” After a career spanning over 40 years, Rickman passed away in 2016 following a terminal cancer diagnosis at the age of 69. J.K. Rowling, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Emma Thompson and Sir Ian McKellen were among those to pay tribute to the actor following his death. Meanwhile, fans of both Harry Potter and Die Hard likewise shared renewed tributes for Rickman on the sixth anniversary of his passing last year.

Rickman’s personal diaries — titled Madly, Deeply: The Alan Rickman Diaries — were published in book form last year, with support from the actor’s family. The diaries included numerous excerpts which referenced Harry Potter, with mentions of conversations with Rowling, filming tidbits and name-checks of co-stars like Maggie Smith. While the Google Doodle will no-doubt send Harry Potter audiences into a pit of sentimentality, they can rest assured that wizardry and witchcraft will return to screens soon enough.

Last month, it was confirmed that a Harry Potter reboot series is currently in development at HBO, with each season set to focus on one entry in the seven-book fantasy series. The reboot will feature an entirely new cast, and will be executive produced by Rowling. Rickman appeared in all eight installments of the Harry Potter film franchise, with fans calling for Adam Driver to assume the iconic role of Snape in the upcoming reboot.

Previous Google Doodle editions have likewise celebrated the lives of Charles Dickens, Rosa Bonheur, and Freddie Mercury.