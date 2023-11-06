‘Toxic noise makers actually don’t care about finding resolve’: Dwayne Johnson references steroid accusations while imparting life lessons

You’ve got to wonder if it ever becomes exhausting for Dwayne Johnson to maintain such a positive outlook all the time, with the A-list megastar radiating upbeat energy even in the face of backlash and negativity, with his addressing of the furor over the Maui relief fund a recent example.

He’s back at it again, though, and he’s even referenced accusations of steroid use for good measure. In December of last year, Joe Rogan accused the actor and producer of using artificial enhancements to maintain his hulking physique, not-so-subtly opining that “there’s not a f*cking chance in hell he’s clean.”

via Universal

As part of his weekly Q&A session on Instagram, The Rock was reflecting on the burning query of; “How do I separate the noise from valuable criticism that’s worthy of my attention?” He listed two examples, the second of which came from his early days in WWE, but the first was undoubtedly a reference to the steroid furor considering he tagged Rogan in the post.

“Not only were we texting each other and shaking our heads while all that noise was going down a year or so ago – but the lesson was realizing that toxic noise makers actually don’t care about finding resolve or having meaningful dialogue that gets us to a good place of understanding one another. The noise makers, just want the attention and the clicks — then a week later they’ll move on to the next person or thing they can attach to – just to make more noise.”

Rogan’s comments came in December of 2022, so it was definitely “a year or so ago.” As Johnson put it; “Sometimes what can appear to be monumental noise, is actually invaluable criticism that is very worthy of your time. Trust your gut and listen to it.” Regardless of whether or not he has help staying so jacked at 51 years old, he’s not one to even give the rumors the time of the day.