Travis Scott’s recent arrest isn’t Kylie Jenner’s problem, and here’s why

Kylie Jenner has had many complicated relationships, similar to several other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The most famous and complex one is with her baby daddy Travis Scott, but here’s where the two stand right now.

Recommended Videos

Kylie Jenner has dated several artists, but one of her most notable relationships is with rapper Travis Scott. Kylie and Travis might have started as an unlikely couple, but their connection turned out to be stronger than we thought. Their romance started just like a true romance — with Kylie reportedly trying to make her ex, Tyga, jealous. However, no one could’ve prepared her for the whirlwind that followed.

Kylie and Travis’ relationship started in 2017. Everything moved so fast, as by Feb. 1, 2018, they had already welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi. Things between them were good for almost a year, but they broke up “temporarily” in October 2019. The break didn’t last long, and the couple was back on by May 2020. In September 2021, they were expecting again.

Things were good for almost two years again, and Kylie stood by Travis Scott amid the Astroworld disaster. The rapper received backlash for performing for over 30 minutes during the Astroworld Festival in November 2021. The event ended with ten people dying of compressive asphyxiation in the crowd crush, and 25 people were hospitalized, with hundreds more injured.

However, the relationship didn’t last, as the couple broke up again in January 2023. With expensive gifts, public romantic gestures, and two children, are Kylie and Travis still together?

Travis Scott isn’t Kylie Jenner’s problem anymore

On June 20, it was reported that rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Florida, and on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing. The rapper was arrested in the early hours, made bail, and was able to go home shortly after.

Police had been reportedly called due to complaints of fighting on a yacht, and PEOPLE reports that they found Scott “yelling” at the people on the vessel. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and disregarded their commands. The vessel occupants didn’t want to press charges, they just wanted Scott gone. The police informed the rapper, who left the premises, but returned “approximately five minutes later,” which led to his arrest. While this isn’t the first time Travis Scott was on the wrong side of the law, this shouldn’t concern Kylie Jenner.

Kylie and Travis seem to be really over, at least for now. Their breakup in early 2023 is still standing, and Kylie has moved on since. The rapper posted a flirty comment on one of the beauty mogul’s Instagram posts in April 2023, but that was also the same month that rumors about Kylie and actor Timothée Chalamet first started. Their romance was confirmed shortly after, and the unlikely couple is still going strong as of 2024.

At the time of writing, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are no longer together. But, given their complicated, complex, on-and-off relationship, and their two children, who knows what will happen in the future?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy