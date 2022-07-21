Twitch just banned its most popular trans streamer and her fans are furious

Over the last year, Keffals has become one of the best streamers to follow on Twitch. The incredibly popular trans activist ditched streaming games to focus on news and politics, with streams calling out high-profile homophobia and transphobia in the gaming world and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for trans-supporting charities along the way.

Now, to the dismay of her fans, Twitch has brought the hammer down on her account. The ban appears to be related to her campaign against notorious gaming personality Destiny and stems from Keffals displaying the slurs his fans have used against her during a stream.

Keffals announced her ban on Twitter, vowing that this wouldn’t stop her:

My account got mass reported before I even started and I am banned from Twitch. I'll do the stream on YouTube instead. You can't fucking stop me. — keffals (@keffals) July 18, 2022

Keffals also appealed their decision and just announced that the ban will stand.

twitch banned one of their biggest transgender streamers from their website for openly talking about the abuse they receive. i do not understand how they managed to fuck up so badly. — keffals (@keffals) July 21, 2022

As you can imagine, Keffals’ fans are livid. One points out that this ban indicates that victims aren’t allowed to publicize abuse they’ve received on Twitch.

We’re in a wave of gay and trans panic and you’re censoring people who acknowledge the words being used against them but not the people who are using it as a slur in the first place. Okay! — syd . (@sydastry) July 21, 2022

Others are threatening to delete their accounts in protest.

easiest decision i've ever made pic.twitter.com/1zlWnExkpk — transsexual anarchy CEO (@livininjeopardy) July 21, 2022

Another gives the example of popular World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV streamer Asmongold, who ate a ban for slurs displayed in in-game chat he had no control over.

Twitch only reverted the ban after massive backlash online happened after he posted a video explaining why it was a massive mistake by Twitch to do so.



You should have honestly not taken down the video which exposes Twitch's inability to understand context at all. — Angry Shepard Son #BanQuantumTV #TheDeletering (@JohnnyBoiAngry) July 21, 2022

Many others are seeking publicity for Keffals.

And now she's banned for a month, and lost the appeal, because she talked about abuse she faces.



Twitch have effectively sided with transphobia in one action. — Steven Jackson (@StevenRJ1993) July 21, 2022

Some recommend ditching Twitch altogether and signing up for YouTube, with Keffals sounding doubtful about ever returning.

i'm streaming from youtube until i get my twitch account back. based on how it goes, i'll see if i come back after that. — keffals (@keffals) July 21, 2022

Moderating Twitch must be a nightmare, though the Amazon-funded platform absolutely needs decisions like this to appreciate context as well as content. Banning an incredibly popular political campaigner for showing us how she’s been treated on the platform is a terrible look, and until this is resolved, many Keffals supporters are having doubts about whether Twitch is a secure place to stream.

More on this as we hear it.