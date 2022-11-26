Twitter isn’t taking well to Stephen King ditching the Elon Musk bashing to sing Chief Twit’s praises

Stephen King has been sort of a digital folk hero lately for continuously calling out new Twitter CEO Elon Musk on his bumbling takeover of the social media site. Now he’s catching heat for the opposite: praising Musk for his handling of Tesla.

King has tweeted out things like “I think I liked Twitter better in the pre-Musk days. Less controversy, more fun,” and way back in October he said “$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.”

Statements like these have united the Internet in the common cause of clowning Elon, but on Nov. 26 he changed his tone. People are not pumped about it.

I think Elon Musk is a visionary. Almost singlehandedly, he’s changed the way Americans think about automobiles. I have a Tesla and love it. That said, he’s been a terrible fit for Twitter. He appears to be making it up as he goes along. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 26, 2022

This nuanced take was a little too much for the Elon-hating masses, who don’t like any praise for Musk. People immediately pointed out that Musk wasn’t a founder of Tesla, he just took it over.

Weird how fast people turned on him.

Literally nothing has changed on this platform. You on the other hand once wrote every single work of your books, but now someone else does that for you. Weird. — Forward Attack (@USAStriker) November 26, 2022

Like a shark smelling blood, Musk fanboys came out to defend their God, like this person who has the very unique Guy Fawkes mask as a profile photo. Look out it’s an armchair economist everybody.

He’s got a plan and it sure doesn’t involve paying more in taxes.



He will save way more than $44 billion in the next 5-10 years if he can keep democrats from having the ability to restructure the tax code. — Quadcarl (@quadcarl_carl) November 26, 2022

King perhaps got a sense that he was being misunderstood so he clarified his position a bit.

Be aware that I never said Musk CREATED Tesla. He didn’t. He just made it a success, against long odds. If you really want to understand how amazing that was, look at the DeLorian. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 26, 2022

The fact that clarification basically said the same thing he previously said with the addendum of King telling everyone he’s not an idiot. That didn’t seem to help the teeming masses.

“This is a most simple plot. Sorry old mate but you’ve either been hacked or knackered,” one person said. “You’re just digging yourself a hole shut up. You’re the reason everybody’s paying $8,” some else pointed out.

This one is particularly vitriolic.

It’s disappointing that you’re propping up an antisemitic, sexist, fascist, lying, immature, narcissist. Seriously, I don’t think you quite thought this one through.



There are much, much better people that you could be praising right now. — Jodie🌊💙 (@JodieHMoss) November 26, 2022

Finally, powering through in true King fashion and (mostly) ignoring the haters, he tidied up his three tweet missive with a true King coda:

“But…Twitter ain’t cars. And Twitter ain’t rockets,” he said. We’ll keep you posted if/when Musk inevitably responds.