Uh oh, Paul Mescal just recreated an infamous Joe Alwyn/Taylor Swift moment with girlfriend Gracie and everyone’s crying ‘Dump him’

History has a funny way of repeating itself, especially in the world of celebrity couples, and now the classic boy-leads-girl-through-paparazzi’s making the rounds once again. This time, however, it’s the dashing Paul Mescal in the hot seat.

Mescal, who’s currently turning heads in Gladiator II, is the latest star to spark controversy, after a viral moment with his girlfriend, Gracie Abrams, drew comparisons to an infamous incident involving Taylor Swift and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Swifties (and a few others) are calling foul, and the phrase “dump him” is making the rounds on social media. Guess not everyone’s got that Tom Holland-level rizz.

A throwback to the Joe and Taylor video

Rewind to 2022, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had been dating for almost six years, famously keeping their relationship ultra-private. But their low-key romance didn’t stop a viral moment from igniting a fan frenzy. After the MTV VMAs, the pair was spotted leaving an afterparty at the Fleur Room in the Moxy Chelsea Hotel. Taylor, stunning in five-inch Alexander McQueen heels, held tightly to Joe’s hand as he pulled her into their getaway car. Some fans praised Joe’s “protective boyfriend” energy, but others didn’t buy it. Critics slammed the actor for “yanking” Taylor towards the SUV, claiming he was being ungentlemanly. The video spread faster than any Swift single, and while many defended Joe, arguing it was a practical move to escape paparazzi chaos, others insisted he was too rough, especially given Taylor’s towering heels. For many, the moment felt uncomfortable to watch, sparking an online debate that followed the couple until their eventual breakup in 2023.

Paul and Gracie’s time in the spotlight

Fast forward to 2024, and Paul Mescal has unintentionally reignited this drama. The Normal People star was recently spotted leading his girlfriend Gracie through a swarm of paparazzi and into the Saturday Night Live building. Much like Joe and Taylor’s viral clip, Paul appears in a hurry, pulling Gracie through the chaos. Cue the internet outrage. Swifties and casual fans alike were quick to draw comparisons between the two videos, accusing Paul of being overly forceful, and even calling on Gracie to “dump him.” One viral tweet read: “Why is this giving that one Taylor and Joe video?”

As with any celebrity “controversy,” opinions are split. Fans of Mescal argue that the clip is a harmless snapshot taken out of context and that he was simply trying to navigate a stressful situation, much like Joe’s defenders did two years ago. Others, however, see the moment as a red flag and as a symbol of a lack of consideration. As of now, neither Paul nor Gracie has commented on the video or the backlash. While the clip has sparked heated debates, it’s unlikely to cause any serious trouble for the couple. Still, the comparisons to Joe and Taylor’s moment show how easy it is to overanalyze celebrity moments, especially when they involve beloved public figures. Whether it’s fair or not, every move or dash to a car is subject to public judgment.

In the end, these viral moments say more about us as fans than they do about the celebrities themselves. Here’s to hoping Paul and Gracie can brush off the drama and maybe take a page from Taylor’s book by letting their next exit be a little more graceful.

