Machine Gun Kelly photographed at a concert in June 2017.
Photo by Stefan Brending/Wikimedia Commons
Celebrities
News

Uh oh: Rumors abound that Megan Fox ditched Machine Gun Kelly over… a specific bedroom practice

Did the rapper cheat on the actress?
Image of Luigi Caler
Luigi Caler
|

Published: Dec 19, 2024 07:09 pm

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have always kept fans on their toes with their unpredictable romance, but new rumors are swirling about why the two landed on shaky ground recently. Details of a past relationship and an unusual quirk in MGK’s bedroom behavior have raised eyebrows this week.

The buzz started after former adult actress Amia Miley claimed earlier this December that she had a brief fling with the rapper, who is famous for his eccentric antics and bold personality. According to Miley, dating MGK was quite “chaotic” due to his baffling behavior.

Recalling one incident that left her stunned, Miley shared, “He’d be perfect … if he wasn’t so emotionally unstable. I mean, he dr*** my pee.” According to Miley, the not-for-everybody bedroom activity happened eight years ago.

Miley also reflected on her time with MGK, recalling how they first connected through social media when he asked her out for coffee. Their fling, which she described as “casual,” allegedly came with challenges. “You never really knew what to expect,” she explained, calling MGK “emotionally unpredictable” and joking that he seemed to have “30 different personalities.”

While discussing her relationship with the music artist, Miley suggested that there may have been some overlap with the musician’s early days of dating Fox, 38, since there came a point when they briefly “reconnected a few years ago.” However, she avoided confirming any explicit timeline after letting this information slip.

Reps for MGK have yet to comment on Miley’s allegations, but the timing couldn’t be more suspect. The “Rap Devil” hitmaker and Fox recently called it quits — again — just weeks after the Transformers star announced her pregnancy with their first child together.

The couple’s tumultuous five-year relationship, marked by engagements, breakups, and plenty of cryptic Instagram posts, came to a screeching halt over Thanksgiving weekend. TMZ reported that the final straw came during a holiday trip to Vail, Colorado, where Fox allegedly found “upsetting” material on MGK’s phone and promptly sent him packing.

Since then, the pair have reportedly gone their separate ways, leaving fans to speculate if MGK’s past or his peculiar kinks played a role in the split. There’s no information on what Fox specifically found on her ex’s phone, but it must have been career-threatening, considering that she’s opted to be mum about it.

Fox announced their pregnancy in November via an Instagram post that featured MGK’s song “Last November,” which references a past miscarriage they endured together. Looking back, the pregnancy announcement now feels like a bittersweet prelude to their breakup.

Fox, who is already a mom to three kids — Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7 — from her previous marriage to actor Brian Austin Green, seems focused on herself and her growing family for now. Meanwhile, MGK, who shares 15-year-old daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon, appears to keep a low profile as headlines about their split continue to swirl.

Luigi Caler
