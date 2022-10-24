Unionization efforts from music supervisors might change how business is done at Netflix

When Netflix proved it had the ability to make an older song soar again, music supervisors started to pay attention. Of course, it would take a fan favorite like Stranger Things to bring an 80s song back to life. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” was a hit back in the day and because of its renewed popularity, it’s netted her about $2.3 million again in revenue. Music supervisor Nora Felder is the genius behind that decision.

That is the kind of record that has given music supervisors the idea to join with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE. Last week, Netflix declined to voluntarily recognise the unionization efforts of their music supervisors.

When Netflix declined to give IATSE voluntary recognition, an entire ordeal was set into motion. With more than 75% of the music supervisors in the industry supporting unionization, the National Labor Relations Board will now have a relatively easy decision to make.

When the union is officially recognized, music supervisors will be able to negotiate higher pay rates, healthcare, and retirement plans. They might also be able to negotiate with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, another organization that has refused to voluntarily recognize the union.

The move comes after an overwhelming majority of music supervisors currently or recently employed by Netflix requested voluntary recognition of their union from the company, a request @netflix declined last week. — IATSE // #IASolidarity (@IATSE) October 24, 2022

Without music supervisors, the film industry wouldn’t be able to produce the quality entertainment that it has. When the union gets huge, as 75% of the population suggests, Netflix won’t be able to argue against it. That’s when they will be able to demand higher pay for the work that they do and they will be able to get the benefits everyone deserves.