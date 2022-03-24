Vikings actress Katheryn Winnick has announced the launch of the Winnick Foundation, in an effort to help refugees in Ukraine.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Winnick said that she launched the foundation with the help of her mother and that they’re raising funds for humanitarian relief efforts. She also told the publication that she and her family are taking in refugees, and “helping them with medical care and supplies”.

“It’s really important to help those on the ground and continue to fight this,” said Winnick during the interview.

Winnick, who is of Ukrainian descent though was born and raised in Canada, has voiced her support for Ukraine since the invasion began. In a video shared by ET Canada, Winnick spoke about how she got to visit Ukraine to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its independence and how she felt horrified when Ukraine was attacked.

“I personally was thrown off guard. I did not expect that this was gonna happen. And I know my Ukrainian friends and family also didnt feel like this was also gonna happen.”

During the 2022 DGA awards, the actress praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his bravery. She told THR that she has been in touch with the president’s team and how she feels heartbroken when receiving updates about the events unfolding overseas.

“I can’t believe that we live in a century where innocent men, women, and children are getting murdered right before our eyes. He is our leader, and I don’t know where we would be without him. He’s brought the entire world together.”

Since the start of Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, multiple celebrities have shown their support and helped raise funds for Ukrainian refugees. Soccer legend David Beckham not only donated £1 million for Ukrainian children but also shared his Instagram account with a Ukrainian doctor to raise awareness of what it’s like on the ground.

Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger released a nine-minute video that was addressed towards Russians who were fed misinformation about the ongoing attacks against Ukraine. Fellow actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were thanked by President Zelenskyy for ‘inspiring the world’ with their fundraising campaign.