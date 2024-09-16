Wait, Will Smith won a 2024 Emmy?

The shocking slap that echoed across screens during the 2022 Academy Awards led to a decade-long ban for Will Smith from all things Oscars. But rumor has it he just scored at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are now upon us, crowning the best series and actors among a star-studded roster of nominated titles that aired between June 2023 and May 2024. With major shows like The Bear, Succession, The Last of Us, Shōgun, and The Crown contending for the best awards, audiences are hooked to know who has the most love from critics this year.

However, when the red carpet rolled out to commemorate the best of Hollywood’s small screen at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15, a specific win shocked and caught fans off-guard.

Rumor has it, Will Smith has won a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding writing for a drama series

Whether you remember Will Smith for his movies or not, you must remember the name from the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony, where the actor infamously slapped the comedian Chris Rock on stage (we saw memes of it for over a year after all). This was shortly before he won his first Oscar for his role in 2021’s King Richard. But has he really won an Emmy now?

News has been around that Will Smith bagged the prestigious Emmy for outstanding writing for a drama series during the award ceremony on Sept. 15, and it’s true. But here comes the twist—Will Smith who won an Emmy is the creator of Apple TV’s spy thriller series, Slow Horses, and not the renowned actor we all know. But that didn’t stop the writer from taking a dig at his name-twin.

Will Smith announced he comes “in peace” unlike the actor who ensued chaos at the 2022 Oscars

After winning the award, Will Smith began his speech by making it clear that he was a different Will Smith, and a less pugnacious one. “First of all, relax—despite my name, I come in peace,” said Smith. At the playful jibe, the audience burst into laughter and sent the internet into a frenzy. But with his quick wit and humor, we at least know how he beat the writers of The Crown, Mr & Mrs. Smith, Shogun, and Fallout to win the honor.

The creator Will Smith is well known for his work on programs like Veep, The Thick of It, and Avenue 5 . The writer and producer has been nominated for five overall Primetime Emmy awards, and won two other times, in 2015 and 2016, for HBO’s Veep.

